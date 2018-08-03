RadioandMusic
News |  03 Aug 2018

Mel B goes skinny dipping with best friend

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Mel B went skinny dipping with her best friend in a swimming pool.

The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to share a couple of photographs with her best friend Gary Madatyan, naked in a swimming pool, reports thesun.co.uk.

In one of the pictures, Madatyan grins at the camera as Mel, 43, wraps her arms around his neck and arches her back and lifts herself slightly out of the water.

The star shows off her waist and bottom as she emerges from the water. 

She captioned the picture, "Back to basics. Naked but never ever afraid. Finally, with my Bestie. Blessed. Trust. No judgment. Brutally honest. No drama."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Mel B Instagram Spice Girl Gary Madatyan
