News |  03 Aug 2018

'High Rated Gabru' from Nawabzaade crosses 100 million views

MUMBAI: The Bollywood version of Guru Randhawa’s popular song, High Rated Gabru, featured in the movie, Nawabzaade, has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Written, composed and sung by Guru himself, the song showcased Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, grooving to the upbeat tunes, along with lead actors of the movie, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Puneet J Pathak, respectively.

Watch the video here:

The catchy dance beats of the song, as well as the Made In India singer’s fabulous voice, have made this party anthem, one of the most loved songs of the year. Also, Varun and Shraddha, shaking a leg with the lead actors, has added to the icing. The song is produced by T-Series.

The original song, with the same name, was also written, sung and composed by Guru Randhawa, while the music was by Manj Musik. Released on 3 July 2017, the original video, directed by Gifty, has garnered over 424 million views on YouTube.

Watch the original video here:

