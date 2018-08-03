Bazzi teams up with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: Singer Bazzi has collaborated with singer Camila Cabello for the new version of his hit single "Beautiful".

"Bazzi opened for us on the North American Never Be the Same tour. I came across this song and fell more in love with it hearing it every night. A couple of weeks ago on a day off, I went to a studio and wrote a verse for it! Here is Beautiful," Cabello tweeted on Thursday.

The track has been co-written by Bazzi and Cabello.

Bazzi said, "Working with Camila is really cool because she gives a similar vibe of what I'm trying to portray. A nod to 80s' nostalgic music that really creates an experience. I think she really captures that."

Beautiful is featured on Bazzi's breakthrough debut album, Cosmic, which has been streamed more than half a billion times globally.

(Source: IANS)