RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Aug 2018 14:29 |  By RnMTeam

Bazzi teams up with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: Singer Bazzi has collaborated with singer Camila Cabello for the new version of his hit single "Beautiful".

"Bazzi opened for us on the North American Never Be the Same tour. I came across this song and fell more in love with it hearing it every night. A couple of weeks ago on a day off, I went to a studio and wrote a verse for it! Here is Beautiful," Cabello tweeted on Thursday.

The track has been co-written by Bazzi and Cabello.

Bazzi said, "Working with Camila is really cool because she gives a similar vibe of what I'm trying to portray. A nod to 80s' nostalgic music that really creates an experience. I think she really captures that."

Beautiful is featured on Bazzi's breakthrough debut album, Cosmic, which has been streamed more than half a billion times globally.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Camila Cabello Beautiful Bazzi Cosmic
Related news
News | 01 Jun 2018

Maroon 5 debuts star-studded video of 'Girls like you'

MUMBAI: Three-time Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 has unveiled the music video for their new single Girls Like You featuring Cardi B. The video features stars like Gal Gadot, Ellen DeGeneres, Camila Cabello, Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez and Mary J. Blige.

read more
News | 21 May 2018

Clarkson reunites with Cowell at Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson and music mogul Simon Cowell enjoyed an impromptu American Idol reunion at the Billboard Music Awards here.

read more
News | 03 May 2018

Grande to open Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande will open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.Grande shared the news during her gig onThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, reports billboard.com. 

read more
News | 18 Apr 2018

Christina Aguilera celebrates her freckles

MUMBAI: Singer Christina Aguilera went for a make-up free look, proudly flaunting her freckles, as she was getting a new piercing.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2018

Dua Lipa, Stormzy, white rose pins rule Brit Awards

MUMBAI: Artistes Dua Lipa and Stormzy shined at the 38th edition of Brit Awards, where most stars gave a shout-out to the victims of sexual harassment in solidarity with the Time's Up movement by sporting white rose pins.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches its 67th station in Nanded

MUMBAI: RED FM, with its tagline Bajate Raho, has stretched its arms, by launching a new station read more

Press Releases
RJs Salil and Archana visit different localities in Mumbai and help solve issues along with authorities

MUMBAI: This monsoon, Radio City to free Mumbaikars of their monsoon woes through one of its kinread more

News
BIG FM and Pritam's JAM8 join hands for a strategic association

MUMBAI: Now that BIG FM has turned completely musical, it is working towards great musical assocread more

News
We will always have a huge percent of local content besides Bollywood: Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Boasting of the tagline, ‘Bajate Raho’, RED FM, which is one of the ever-shining radio sread more

News
Week 28: Fever FM holds first position in Kolkata

MUMBAI: HT Media’s Fever FM was, often, seen on the first position in Mumbai and Delhi.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Birthday Special: Groove to these songs of Ash King

MUMBAI: Ash King, who is one of the most versatile singer, has always put his best in making his every song, big hit. The singer turned 38, today,...read more

2
New artist album 'Certain Kind Of Magic' out now

MUMBAI: Released on mau5trap, the eight-track body of work takes the macabre and quasi-narcotic sounds REZZ is known for and pushes it full throttle...read more

3
Jashan Singh's dark role in 'Pagalpan' inspired by Shah Rukh Khan in 'Darr'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Jashan Singh, who is all set to release his upcoming T-Series single, Pagalpan will be portraying a negative character for...read more

4
Martin Garrix and Khalid's 'Ocean' gets second remix pack

MUMBAI: It’s time for another slew of punchy remixes of Martin Garrix and Khalid’s killer Ocean collaboration after Martin Garrix and Cesqeaux, Bart...read more

5
Anil Kapoor finds a real-life Fanney Khan

MUMBAI: Fanney Khan is the most awaited film of 2018. The stellar star cast apart, even the storyline of the film has created quite some curiosity...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group