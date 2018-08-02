Nobody has done a song like 'Lagi Hawa Dil Ko': Gurinder Seagal

MUMBAI: The newest romantic song, Lagi Hawa Dil Ko, from Nawabzaade is out. Sung by Mika Singh, Altamash Faridi and Gurinder Seagal, the song has a colourful romantic setup and features lead actors, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Puneet J Pathak.

Speaking about the song, music composer and one of the singers, Gurinder Seagal said, “This song was very challenging because it involves a situation, where all the three boys, who are good friends, are in love with the same girl. When I was asked to give a romantic song for them, the first thing that came to my mind was that all three have different natures, lifestyle, characters etc. While one is shy, the second one is like Salman Khan and the third one is like an actor. Hence, I decided, I will make three different melodies, but won’t change the hook of the song.”

“My first song is for Raghav, second for Dharmesh and third is for Puneet. While one song is slow romantic, second is of the desi (Chulbul Pandey) and third is retro. All three songs have a different BPM as well as genre. Hence, you can see three different characters, singing three different genres of songs, at a different speed, in Lagi Hawa Dil Ko,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Bollywood singer, Mika Singh has also co-sung this song. On him, the GF BF singer revealed, “Mika Paji is like my guardian, here, in Mumbai and India. I went to his studio, where we had dinner, together. When I played the melody for him, he was very happy because somebody was trying to do something different.”

On the challenges faced, in the making of the song, Gurinder told, “Nobody has done a song like Lagi Hawa Dil Ko, before. If someone had done it, then you would have some reference, which you could show to your programmer and lyricist. But, we didn’t have any.”

“I also want to share that the lyricist of the song, Sandeep sir was equally excited. He told me, ‘Paaji, we are doing three songs and combining it into one. Don’t you think, it’s a loss of melody?’ On this, I said, ‘Yes it may be a loss of melody, but gain of an extraordinary song also.’”

Lastly, Gurinder also revealed that he was happy to impress Remo D’Souza, who is the producer of the movie.

Directed by Jayesh Pradhan, Nawabzaade released on 27 July 2018.