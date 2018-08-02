RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Aug 2018 13:43 |  By RnMTeam

Nobody has done a song like 'Lagi Hawa Dil Ko': Gurinder Seagal

MUMBAI: The newest romantic song, Lagi Hawa Dil Ko, from Nawabzaade is out. Sung by Mika Singh, Altamash Faridi and Gurinder Seagal, the song has a colourful romantic setup and features lead actors, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Puneet J Pathak.

Speaking about the song, music composer and one of the singers, Gurinder Seagal said, “This song was very challenging because it involves a situation, where all the three boys, who are good friends, are in love with the same girl. When I was asked to give a romantic song for them, the first thing that came to my mind was that all three have different natures, lifestyle, characters etc. While one is shy, the second one is like Salman Khan and the third one is like an actor. Hence, I decided, I will make three different melodies, but won’t change the hook of the song.”

“My first song is for Raghav, second for Dharmesh and third is for Puneet. While one song is slow romantic, second is of the desi (Chulbul Pandey) and third is retro. All three songs have a different BPM as well as genre. Hence, you can see three different characters, singing three different genres of songs, at a different speed, in Lagi Hawa Dil Ko,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Bollywood singer, Mika Singh has also co-sung this song. On him, the GF BF singer revealed, “Mika Paji is like my guardian, here, in Mumbai and India. I went to his studio, where we had dinner, together. When I played the melody for him, he was very happy because somebody was trying to do something different.”

On the challenges faced, in the making of the song, Gurinder told, “Nobody has done a song like Lagi Hawa Dil Ko, before. If someone had done it, then you would have some reference, which you could show to your programmer and lyricist. But, we didn’t have any.”

“I also want to share that the lyricist of the song, Sandeep sir was equally excited. He told me, ‘Paaji, we are doing three songs and combining it into one. Don’t you think, it’s a loss of melody?’ On this, I said, ‘Yes it may be a loss of melody, but gain of an extraordinary song also.’”

Lastly, Gurinder also revealed that he was happy to impress Remo D’Souza, who is the producer of the movie.

Directed by Jayesh Pradhan, Nawabzaade released on 27 July 2018.

Tags
Mika Singh Gurinder Seagal Nawabzaade Altamash Faridi Sandeep Nath Raghav Juyal Dharmesh Yelande Puneet J Pathak Lagi Hawa Dil Ko
Related news
News | 02 Aug 2018

Singer Mika's employee arrested for theft

MUMBAI : A 27-year-old video editor was arrested here on Wednesday on charge of involvement in theft at the Mumbai home of famous Bollywood singer Mika Singh and recovered nearly $7,000 stolen by him, police said.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2018

Mika Singh's Oshiwara house robbed of cash and gold

MUMBAI: A robbery complaint, which was lodged at Oshiwara Police Station, yesterday, is not any usual complaint. It involves Bollywood singer Mika Singh, whose house was robbed on 29 July 2018.The incidence took place, at around 3 pm, at Mika’s Oshiwara residence in Andheri.

read more
News | 28 Jul 2018

Weekend Wrap-Up: Music industry news that stole limelight

MUMBAI: As another weekend comes to an end, we are back with the previous week’s quick wrap-up.  Check out the article, to know the top news, from the music industry that left us awestruck!

read more
News | 28 Jul 2018

I don't belong to category of superstars: Mika Singh

MUMBAI : Singer Mika Singh has been in showbiz for more than 20 years and has given many hit songs like Subha Hone Na De and Aaj Ki Party, but doesn't consider himself to be a superstar.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2018

Mika Singh and Anil Kapoor to set 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2' stage on fire

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who recently shot for the upcoming episode of Dil Hai Hindustani 2, set the stage on fire.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Calling Karan' returns with Season 2 on Ishq FM

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s star director, producer and filmmaker, Karan Johar had made his debut, last read more

News
T-Series chooses PPL as its exclusive partner

MUMBAI: With the appointment of Rajat Kakar, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) has seen somread more

Press Releases
Qyuki creators Maati Baani; release their new album 'Ru Ba Ru'

MUMBAI: The music duo is all set to release Ru Ba Ru series of tracks and videos with somread more

News
We started off with an intention to support unique independent artists: Gurpreet Singh

MUMBAI: A young enterprising entrepreneur and music enthusiast, Co-Founder and COO Gurpreet Singread more

Press Releases
Apeksha Mehta appointed as Magic 106.4 FM's Station Head

MUMBAI:  Magic 106.4 FM the brand-new radio station that recently hit Mumbai airwaves appointed read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Ishare Tere' is Guru Randhawa's first song launched on a Salman Khan show

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who recently graced Salman Khan’s popular show, Dus Ka Dum, had a gala time with the superstar. Guru, who had come along with...read more

2
International artist Romee Khan to debut in Indian music scene

MUMBAI: The Snapchat Story singer and actor Romee Khan is an international artist who has made his mark in India by singing in Hindi and Punjabi....read more

3
Bollywood movie soundtracks are like motherless child, says A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI : Oscar-winning Indian music director A.R. Rahman, who is coming up with Amazon Prime Video's new show Harmony With A.R. Rahman -- which...read more

4
Indians love singing, dancing, romance, comedy/tragedy in an opera: Patricia Rozario

MUMBAI: While India is still waking up to different genres of music apart from Bollywood or ‘pop’ music, Opera is not a completely alien concept....read more

5
Nobody has done a song like 'Lagi Hawa Dil Ko': Gurinder Seagal

MUMBAI: The newest romantic song, Lagi Hawa Dil Ko, from Nawabzaade is out. Sung by Mika Singh, Altamash Faridi and Gurinder Seagal, the song has a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group