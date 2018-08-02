RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Aug 2018 13:54 |  By RnMTeam

Indians love singing, dancing, romance, comedy/tragedy in an opera: Patricia Rozario

MUMBAI: While India is still waking up to different genres of music apart from Bollywood or ‘pop’ music, Opera is not a completely alien concept. Historically, Indians have seen narratives weaved in music. However, the western style of Opera has a limited audience. Patricia Rozario, Order of British Empire (OBE), shares her thoughts when asked if Indian can enjoy Opera, “Yes, of course. The singing, dancing, romance, comedy/tragedy in an opera is something that all Indians love.  It just happens to be in a different style of music and different languages.  These days we have subtitles in English so everyone can understand exactly what's being sung.”

Opera within itself has many subsects; comic opera being one. Patrica, a veteran in Opera explains the genre of Comic opera, “A comic opera should make you laugh.  The story has some eccentric characters and it may poke fun at some others.  The music also tends to be lively and witty.  For example, in the opera a curse has been cast upon a town and all faithful lovers are sacrificed to a monster once a year.  Hence our couples keep changing partners so as not to become the victims. You will have to come and see the opera to find out how this situation is resolved.”

To experience the comic opera, Patrica, herself a performer at English Operas curated a Comic Opera along with her husband Mark Troop, happening at the Royal Opera House currently, “I won't be performing this time at the Royal Opera House but a group of singers and instrumentalists that Giving Voice Society has brought together will be performing the Opera on the 1 to 3 August. We are very fortunate that the Maharajah and Maharani of Gondal have renovated and refurbished this amazing Opera House.  It is a beautiful gift to the people of Mumbai and India and I get a thrill everytime I step into the building.  This year GVS is collaborating with the Royal Opera House to put on Haydn's comic opera La Fedelta Premiata (Loyalty Rewarded).”

Indian audiences need to go beyond the Bollywood and ‘Pop’ music to discover other forms too, Patrica resonates, “Education improves one's understanding and appreciation of any subject, and the same holds for music. If you study the ragas and listen to Indian music, you can then appreciate the performance of Indian artist much better. The more one listens to music, the more one is able to enjoy the artistry of the performer.” 

She shares her personal likes for music too, “I spend so much time working on classical music that I like to have silence when I'm not working. But I do like listening to Jazz when I can.”

To experience Comic Opera in its true style, catch the on-going Comic Opera by Joseph Haydn at

Where: The Royal Opera House

When: 2 and 3 August

Time: 7 pm Onward

Price: Rs 300 onward 

Tags
Joseph Haydn The Royal Opera House Patricia Rozario Mark Troop Comic Opera Gondal Family
Related news
News | 27 Mar 2018

Experience the magic of Chamber Music

MUMBAI: While we stay connected to every form of music, there are some forms which we might have experienced but don’t know the actual name or the story behind. Anyone following, western classical music would know what Chamber music is, but for the beginners, let’s take a preview.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Calling Karan' returns with Season 2 on Ishq FM

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s star director, producer and filmmaker, Karan Johar had made his debut, last read more

News
T-Series chooses PPL as its exclusive partner

MUMBAI: With the appointment of Rajat Kakar, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) has seen somread more

Press Releases
Qyuki creators Maati Baani; release their new album 'Ru Ba Ru'

MUMBAI: The music duo is all set to release Ru Ba Ru series of tracks and videos with somread more

News
We started off with an intention to support unique independent artists: Gurpreet Singh

MUMBAI: A young enterprising entrepreneur and music enthusiast, Co-Founder and COO Gurpreet Singread more

Press Releases
Apeksha Mehta appointed as Magic 106.4 FM's Station Head

MUMBAI:  Magic 106.4 FM the brand-new radio station that recently hit Mumbai airwaves appointed read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rihanna loves her bottom, breasts

MUMBAI : Singer Rihanna says she does not want to lose her derriere or breasts when she embarks on a new fitness regime.Asked what it's like to be a...read more

2
Bollywood movie soundtracks are like motherless child, says A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI : Oscar-winning Indian music director A.R. Rahman, who is coming up with Amazon Prime Video's new show Harmony With A.R. Rahman -- which...read more

3
Star Boy LOC’s Bob Marley goes viral

MUMBAI: Recently Star Boy LOC’s recent release, Bob Marley is viral on the internet now. The song has not only crossed over two million views on...read more

4
'Ishare Tere' is Guru Randhawa's first song launched on a Salman Khan show

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who recently graced Salman Khan’s popular show, Dus Ka Dum, had a gala time with the superstar. Guru, who had come along with...read more

5
Actress Deepshikha Nagpal to debut as singer with DJ Sheizwood’s 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'

MUMBAI: Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who has ruled, both, big as well as small screen for years now, is all set to add another dimension in her multi-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group