RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Aug 2018 14:48 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood movie soundtracks are like motherless child, says A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI : Oscar-winning Indian music director A.R. Rahman, who is coming up with Amazon Prime Video's new show Harmony With A.R. Rahman -- which celebrates the musical diversity of the country -- says the current trend of having multiple composers in one film dilutes the impact of music in a Bollywood film.

Asked about his opinion on the current Bollywood music scene, the Roja fame composer told the media here: "There are some very good music composers working very well but the upper zone of film music has gone to a strange zone. I think Bollywood movie soundtracks are like a motherless child where several music composers are coming on board for one film and composing each song of the film."

"What they are concerned is if his/her song is there or not. They are not bothered about the whole story and how all the songs are working in that," he added.

Elucidating on this, Rahman said, "There is no internal commitment towards the whole film or the story, where one artiste is coming on board with his dream, investing his soul and pledging to execute his art through the storytelling. That is missing, I guess. When we look at the overall impact of the music of the film, one would say, ‘Oh that's not my song, I just composed one song in the film and that is doing well'. You know what I mean?""

While the 'Mozart of Madras' -- as he is lovingly called -- is constantly striving to find the meaning of life through music and spreading the joy of music to the new generation, Rahman says some of his young students keep him on his toes creatively.

Mentioning his music school K.M. College of Music and Technology, he said, "Apart from educating the new generation musically, now we have some new talents stepping into the world of Bollywood. We have our Shashwat Singh, Poorvi Koutish, Nikhita Gandhi. All of them worked in Sanju. When I listen to them, they bring new energy to me and I feel like doing better music now.

"I think that is how I want this to continue. I want them to become a better musician, and then I want to do much better than them," he said, breaking into laughter.

His Harmony With A.R. Rahman, which features musicians from four parts of India - Maharashtra, Kerala, Sikkim and Manipur -- is starting from August 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

It is a curated exploration of the past and future of Indian music through the eyes of Rahman. The five episodic series will see the Indian musical heritage being viewed through the prism of specially curated instruments - Rudra Veena, Mizhavu, PanthongPalith and Khuilang Eshei vocal traditions.

Tags
A.R. Rahman Roja Shashwat Singh Nikhita Gandhi Sanju Harmony With A.R. Rahman K.M. College of Music and Technology Poorvi Koutish
Related news
News | 26 Jul 2018

T-Series and Aamir Khan Production announce release date of Gulshan Kumar's biopic

MUMBAI: T-Series and Aamir Khan Production have announced the release date of Indian music legend, Gulshan Kumar’s biopic. The much-talked-about film will release during Christmas 2019.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2018

'Bhopu Baj Raha Hai' from 'Sanju' is out now!

MUMBAI: The makers of Sanju have released Bhopu Baj Raha Hai, a special song that did not make it to the film. Sung by Nakash Aziz, the song is penned by Shekhar Astitwa and Rohan Gokhale while the music is scored by Rohan-Rohan.

read more
News | 14 Jul 2018

AR Rahman's new track ‘Mujhe Chand Pe Le Chalo’ from the movie Sanju out

MUMBAI: The buzz about Bollywood controversial star Sanjay Dutt's biopic refuses to die down. Be it some negative comments to the overwhelming response by audience, the movie continues to make noise. 

read more
News | 04 Jul 2018

Rahman, Pritam's frequent collaborator Suzanne D'Mello to release her debut album

MUMBAI : Singer Suzanne DMello, who has often worked with popular composers like A.R. Rahman, Pritam and Salim-Sulaiman in her almost three-decade-long music career, is excited about her debut album which will have an R&B soul.

read more
News | 02 Jul 2018

There are times when the song release is doubtful: Supriyaa Pathak

MUMBAI: Supriyaa Pathak, who came into limelight with SA RE GA MA PA, has made her way to Sanju, for which she’s rendered her vocals along with Papon and Ranbir Kapoor.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Calling Karan' returns with Season 2 on Ishq FM

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s star director, producer and filmmaker, Karan Johar had made his debut, last read more

News
T-Series chooses PPL as its exclusive partner

MUMBAI: With the appointment of Rajat Kakar, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) has seen somread more

Press Releases
Qyuki creators Maati Baani; release their new album 'Ru Ba Ru'

MUMBAI: The music duo is all set to release Ru Ba Ru series of tracks and videos with somread more

News
We started off with an intention to support unique independent artists: Gurpreet Singh

MUMBAI: A young enterprising entrepreneur and music enthusiast, Co-Founder and COO Gurpreet Singread more

Press Releases
Apeksha Mehta appointed as Magic 106.4 FM's Station Head

MUMBAI:  Magic 106.4 FM the brand-new radio station that recently hit Mumbai airwaves appointed read more

top# 5 articles

1
Actress Deepshikha Nagpal to debut as singer with DJ Sheizwood’s 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'

MUMBAI: Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who has ruled, both, big as well as small screen for years now, is all set to add another dimension in her multi-...read more

2
Noah Cyrus dating SoundCloud rapper Lil Xan

MUMBAI : Singer Noah Cyrus is dating SoundCloud rapper Lil Xan.‘It's new,’ a source told people.com of her relationship with Xan, whose real name is...read more

3
Anil Kapoor finds a real-life Fanney Khan

MUMBAI: Fanney Khan is the most awaited film of 2018. The stellar star cast apart, even the storyline of the film has created quite some curiosity...read more

4
'Ishare Tere' is Guru Randhawa's first song launched on a Salman Khan show

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who recently graced Salman Khan’s popular show, Dus Ka Dum, had a gala time with the superstar. Guru, who had come along with...read more

5
Thug Ranjha remix marks DJ Sartek' s debut in Indian Music industry: DJ Sartek

MUMBAI: Sartek is one of the few DJs from India, who started in his career in a non-Indian market and now decided to make his debut in India. After...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group