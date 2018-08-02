Anil Kapoor finds a real-life Fanney Khan

MUMBAI: Fanney Khan is the most awaited film of 2018. The stellar star cast apart, even the storyline of the film has created quite some curiosity for the audience, who have seen the trailer. The trailer shows a rickshawwallah, played by Anil Kapoor, who once aspired to be a singer but couldn't and therefore encourages his daughter to take up singing- A story of a common man with big dreams.

Recently, Fever 104 FM Mumbai station witnessed a memorable event on the Mad Mornings show with RJ Glenn and Rangeeli Ruchi where real life Fanney Khan (Kabir) met the reel life Fanney Khan (Anil Kapoor).

It all began when the RJs received a call from one of their listeners, Pooja. Pooja, who was travelling in a cab to her work, got into a conversation with her cabbie, to know that he is in Mumbai to look for an opportunity to make big as a singer. He shared that his name is Kabir Singh and that he is an aspiring singer recently moved to Mumbai from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. He is currently working as a cab driver to make money but, is also looking for an opportunity to make it big. Pooja immediately connected with Fever 104 FM and suggested to feature him on our Mad Morning musical segment.

When Fever 104 FM invited Kabir on the Mad Morning show, he was in for a surprise. As soon as Kabir started singing, the studio doors opened revealing the Fanney Khan - Anil Kapoor who got impressed and excited by listening to Kabir's song. Fever 104 helped Kabir's dreams come true, as he could meet by his real-life idol giving him encouragement.

Anil Kapoor gave a quote on the same,"No work is big or small, keep working and don’t forget your passion for singing. A real-life Fanney Khan will enter your life".

Tune into Fever 104 FM tomorrow, Friday 3 August, the same day as the release date of Fanney Khan, for their Mad Morning musical segment to get to know the full story.