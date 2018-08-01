RadioandMusic
News |  01 Aug 2018 16:00 |  By RnMTeam

Star Boy LOC’s Bob Marley goes viral

MUMBAI: Recently Star Boy LOC’s recent release, Bob Marley is viral on the internet now. The song has not only crossed over two million views on YouTube but has also crossed over one million streams on Gaana. Bob Marley achieved this feat within less than 10 days.

Speaking on the success of his song, Star Boy LOC exclaimed “I’m thankful to all the people, who took out time from their busy schedule and supported my song, Bob Marley. Also, I am glad that I collaborated with Suyyash Rai on this song. It is because of him that Benafsha, Divya and I roped in to make the song more glamorous.”

“I have been getting so much love from all over the world, via dance videos, messages and video bytes. I, thus, can’t even express that how I am feeling now,” he added.

“I, along with Divya, Benafsha and Suyyash, are doing all the crazy stuff like dancing on Delhi streets in order to make the song familiar to each and everyone. We even went to slum areas and made the people, over there, dance and the smile, on their face, was worth anything.”

The song has been spreading like a storm as not only common people, but the singers and TV celebrities are also making videos, on the song, and posting it on their social media accounts. The TV celebrities and singers, who have been showing immense love to LOC’s, BOB Marley include Millind Gaba, Raftaar, Prince Narula, Priyank Sharma, Yuvika Chaudhary, Kishwer Merchantt, Husein, Bharti, Vikas Gupta, Karan Patel, Hina Khan and others.

“The song is doing wonders and I am just hoping that we reach 50M hits on YouTube very soon,” concluded LOC.

Bob Marley has been written and composed by Star Boy LOC, whereas the trippy music of the song, has been done by Jaymeet.

