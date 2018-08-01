Singers who found recognition on social media

MUMBAI: In this age of social media, singers and musicians have found a way to showcase their work and get noticed. Indeed, a benefit of social media, some singers actually found immense popularity and audience due to their work. Let’s have a look at five of the most viral ones.

Rakesh Nooranad:

Rakesh Nooranad, a daily wage laborer from the state of Kerala was recently in talks because of his singing video, posted by his brother-in-law. He was singing Unai Kaanadhu Naan Indru Naal Illaye, a hit song from Tamil film, Vishwaroopam. Soon the video went viral and people like Shankar Mahadevan, South Indian musicians like Pandalam Balan, Balabhasker and Gopi Sunder etc. shared the video and reached out to Rakesh Nooranad. Who would have, ever, thought of a simple worker, singing in his work break, would break the internet? Well, it happened and Rakesh, is undaunted, by calls from music fraternity with intentions to work.

Shankar Mahandevan, even, shared Rakesh’s video on his twitter handle.

This is called fruit of labour!

When we hear this, it just makes me feel so so proud of our country that produces so much talent and is so rich in culture. Who is this guy???

How can I trace him?

Need help & would like to work with him. pic.twitter.com/SWqGQkmChb — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) June 30, 2018

Dhinchak Pooja:

One of the recent additions to the segment of ‘Cringe Pop’ is Dhinchak Pooja, whose popularity cannot be denied. With over one million subscribers on her YouTube channel, Pooja soon became a sensation and her songs like Dilon Ka Shooter Hain Mera Scooter and Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, were a part of every social media timeline. She also took part in many reality shows. Though her music is questioned, her popularity is growing by leaps and bound.

Jayalakshmi:

Couple of years ago, a girl singing, the famous song, Satyam Shivam Sundaram had gone viral. The girl was none other than Jayalakshi, who crooned the song, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar. Back then, her popularity had reached its pinnacle that every talent show and music channel etc. was searching for this girl. She was finally traced in Kerala. Many music directors like Meet Brothers showed interest to groom and hone her.

Tumpa Kumari:

Tumpa Kumari, a blind girl, from the state of Jharkhand became a rage when her video singing Sun Raha Hai Na Tu went viral. When the video was shown to music maestro Hariharan, by his friend, he was blown away by the girl’s unique voice and talent. He decided to take her under his tutelage and become her mentor.

Lisa Mishra:

Lisa Mishra, a well-off USA based data analyst based, who was passionate about music, used to post her cover songs on her social media pages. One of the recent songs that she made a cover of was Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding. She amalgamated Tareefan with DJ Snake and Justin Bieber’s, Let Me Love You and tagged the producers and music composers of Veere Di Wedding. Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor were so much impressed with the song that within 24 hours, she was flown down to India to record a reprise version of Tareefan.