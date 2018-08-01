RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Aug 2018 09:30 |  By RnMTeam

Singers who found recognition on social media

MUMBAI: In this age of social media, singers and musicians have found a way to showcase their work and get noticed. Indeed, a benefit of social media, some singers actually found immense popularity and audience due to their work. Let’s have a look at five of the most viral ones.

Rakesh Nooranad:

Rakesh Nooranad, a daily wage laborer from the state of Kerala was recently in talks because of his singing video, posted by his brother-in-law. He was singing Unai Kaanadhu Naan Indru Naal Illaye, a hit song from Tamil film, Vishwaroopam. Soon the video went viral and people like Shankar Mahadevan, South Indian musicians like Pandalam Balan, Balabhasker and Gopi Sunder etc. shared the video and reached out to Rakesh Nooranad. Who would have, ever, thought of a simple worker, singing in his work break, would break the internet? Well, it happened and Rakesh, is undaunted, by calls from music fraternity with intentions to work.

Shankar Mahandevan, even, shared Rakesh’s video on his twitter handle.

Dhinchak Pooja:

One of the recent additions to the segment of ‘Cringe Pop’ is Dhinchak Pooja, whose popularity cannot be denied. With over one million subscribers on her YouTube channel, Pooja soon became a sensation and her songs like Dilon Ka Shooter Hain Mera Scooter and Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, were a part of every social media timeline. She also took part in many reality shows. Though her music is questioned, her popularity is growing by leaps and bound.

Jayalakshmi:

Couple of years ago, a girl singing, the famous song, Satyam Shivam Sundaram had gone viral. The girl was none other than Jayalakshi, who crooned the song, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar. Back then, her popularity had reached its pinnacle that every talent show and music channel etc. was searching for this girl. She was finally traced in Kerala. Many music directors like Meet Brothers showed interest to groom and hone her.

Tumpa Kumari:

Tumpa Kumari, a blind girl, from the state of Jharkhand became a rage when her video singing Sun Raha Hai Na Tu went viral. When the video was shown to music maestro Hariharan, by his friend, he was blown away by the girl’s unique voice and talent. He decided to take her under his tutelage and become her mentor.

Lisa Mishra:

Lisa Mishra, a well-off USA based data analyst based, who was passionate about music, used to post her cover songs on her social media pages. One of the recent songs that she made a cover of was Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding. She amalgamated Tareefan with DJ Snake and Justin Bieber’s, Let Me Love You and tagged the producers and music composers of Veere Di Wedding. Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor were so much impressed with the song that within 24 hours, she was flown down to India to record a reprise version of Tareefan.

Tags
Shankar Mahadevan Dhinchak Pooja Jayalakshmi Meet Brothers Sun Raha Hai na Tu Hariharan Tareefan Rhea Kapoor Sonam Kapoor DJ Snake Justin Bieber Anil Kapoor Lisa Mishra Veere Di Wedding Lata Mangehskar Rakesh Nooranad Tumpa Kumari Pandalam Balan Balabhasker Gopi Sunder Vishwaroopam Satyam Shivam Sundaram
Related news
News | 31 Jul 2018

Anil Kapoor convinced Sonu Nigam to revisit Rafi's 'Badan Pe Sitare'

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam, whose revamped version of Mohammed Rafi's Badan Pe Sitare released on the legendary singer's death anniversary on Tuesday, says if it was not for actor Anil Kapoor and his film Fanney Khan, he would not have tampered with a song by his ‘guru’.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2018

'Badan Pe Sitare' recreated, launched on Rafi's death anniversary

MUMBAI: On Mohammed Rafi's 38th death anniversary on Tuesday, actor Anil Kapoor unveiled the recreated version of the iconic song Badan Pe Sitare, sung by Sonu Nigam.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2018

'Tere Jaisa Tu Hai' celebrates the unbreakable father-daughter bond

MUMBAI: An Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkumar Rao starrer Fanney Khan have released their new song Tere Jaisi Tu Hai. This song holds the heart of the film.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2018

Mika Singh and Anil Kapoor to set 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2' stage on fire

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who recently shot for the upcoming episode of Dil Hai Hindustani 2, set the stage on fire.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2018

2018 songs that crossed 100 million views in short span

MUMBAI: With many Indian songs breaking or making records on YouTube, the year 2018 has started on a high note.

read more

RnM Biz

News
We started off with an intention to support unique independent artists: Gurpreet Singh

MUMBAI: A young enterprising entrepreneur and music enthusiast, Co-Founder and COO Gurpreet Singread more

Press Releases
Apeksha Mehta appointed as Magic 106.4 FM's Station Head

MUMBAI:  Magic 106.4 FM the brand-new radio station that recently hit Mumbai airwaves appointed read more

Press Releases
BIG FM and Ayushmann Khurrana's musical tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: A voice to reminisce, Kishore Da was a man who aced in every role he undertook along witread more

Press Releases
MY FM's brings 'Radio Dekhta Hai'

MUMBAI: Recently MY FM initiated a placid step towards the Traffic and road safety which was exeread more

Press Releases
MY FM brings 'Story Festival' at Zindagi Express Show

MUMBAI: Looking at the astounding response to Zindagi Express show across Gujarat market, MY FM read more

top# 5 articles

1
My heart has always been in acting: Selena Gomez

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Selena Gomez says music has been a dominating factor in her life, but acting has always been her first love.Asked if she...read more

2
'Dilbar' rules at #1 on music charts

MUMBAI: Dilbar, the chartbuster track, from the John Abraham starrer, Satyameva Jayate, has garnered humongous popularity. And, now we hear that the...read more

3
'SurSagar' presents musical moments with violinist Yadnesh Raikar

MUMBAI: The young classical superstar isn’t exactly a new phenomenon but if you think the hottest talents are getting younger and younger, you might...read more

4
Noah Cyrus dating SoundCloud rapper Lil Xan

MUMBAI : Singer Noah Cyrus is dating SoundCloud rapper Lil Xan.‘It's new,’ a source told people.com of her relationship with Xan, whose real name is...read more

5
Junior Black and Jaylien team up for 'Easy Loving'

MUMBAI: Italian DJ and producer Junior Black joins forces with American singer/songwriter Jaylien for new single, Easy Loving. The rich and melodic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group