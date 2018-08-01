RadioandMusic
01 Aug 2018

Noah Cyrus dating SoundCloud rapper Lil Xan

MUMBAI : Singer Noah Cyrus is dating SoundCloud rapper Lil Xan.

‘It's new,’ a source told people.com of her relationship with Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos.

Fans started questioning whether Miley Cyrus's little sister and the 21-year-old rapper were dating after Xan posted a selfie with Noah, and captioned it: "We ugly as f***"

The following day, the "Betrayed" rapper shared another shot of himself with Noah, but this time he can be seen sweetly kissing her on the cheek.

‘My baby girl,’ he wrote.

Noah also went Instagram official, sharing a social media photograph in which they have packed in public display of affection.

(Source: IANS)

Noah Cyrus Lil Xan
