RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Aug 2018 16:08 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye West bonding with dad during cancer treatment

MUMBAI : Rapper Kanya West has been spending quality time with his father Ray West, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Ray has been receiving treatment for prostate cancer here. He is surrounded by son Kanye and his three grandchildren, reports TMZ.

Since Ray lives in Chicago, the father-son duo do not get much time together because of the distance.

Kanye dropped everything to get his father the best medical treatment possible in Los Angeles once he got the cancer news and Ray has been responding well to treatment

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ray West Kanya West
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
T-Series chooses PPL as its exclusive partner

MUMBAI: With the appointment of Rajat Kakar, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) has seen somread more

Press Releases
Qyuki creators Maati Baani; release their new album 'Ru Ba Ru'

MUMBAI: The music duo is all set to release Ru Ba Ru series of tracks and videos with somread more

News
We started off with an intention to support unique independent artists: Gurpreet Singh

MUMBAI: A young enterprising entrepreneur and music enthusiast, Co-Founder and COO Gurpreet Singread more

Press Releases
Apeksha Mehta appointed as Magic 106.4 FM's Station Head

MUMBAI:  Magic 106.4 FM the brand-new radio station that recently hit Mumbai airwaves appointed read more

Press Releases
BIG FM and Ayushmann Khurrana's musical tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: A voice to reminisce, Kishore Da was a man who aced in every role he undertook along witread more

top# 5 articles

1
‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ movie soundtrack out now

MUMBAI: Polydor Records is pleased to announce the release of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The movie soundtrack featuring an all-star cast bringing...read more

2
Actress Deepshikha Nagpal to debut as singer with DJ Sheizwood’s 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'

MUMBAI: Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who has ruled, both, big as well as small screen for years now, is all set to add another dimension in her multi-...read more

3
Star Boy LOC’s Bob Marley goes viral

MUMBAI: Recently Star Boy LOC’s recent release, Bob Marley is viral on the internet now. The song has not only crossed over two million views on...read more

4
'Ishare Tere' is Guru Randhawa's first song launched on a Salman Khan show

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who recently graced Salman Khan’s popular show, Dus Ka Dum, had a gala time with the superstar. Guru, who had come along with...read more

5
Guru Randhawa supports charity

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer, Guru Randhawa, who recently had a good time on Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum 3, wants to help people in need. Speaking about the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group