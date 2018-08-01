Kanye West bonding with dad during cancer treatment

MUMBAI : Rapper Kanya West has been spending quality time with his father Ray West, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Ray has been receiving treatment for prostate cancer here. He is surrounded by son Kanye and his three grandchildren, reports TMZ.

Since Ray lives in Chicago, the father-son duo do not get much time together because of the distance.

Kanye dropped everything to get his father the best medical treatment possible in Los Angeles once he got the cancer news and Ray has been responding well to treatment

(Source: IANS)