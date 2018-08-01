Jonita Gandhi releases new cover of ‘Bolna’

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi who attained fame from YouTube is now a popular Bollywood singer. But, The Breakup Song hitmaker, who didn’t stop releasing covers, for her fans, on her YouTube channel, has released a new cover of popular melody, Bolna, from Kapoor and Sons.

Jonita has a special reason for choosing Bolna, “Ever since Kapoor and Sons came out, I've always felt that Bolna is a very beautiful song. It's a song that stays with you past even the first listen. Daniel Rego (my guitarist-friend) and I jammed on it one day and decided to do our own rendition to express our love for the song.”

Jonita has managed to maintain the same emotion and feel of the song like that of the original one. This romantic cover will surely make us fall in love again!

“The feel of the original was so beautiful and we tried our best not to disrupt that. Daniel has played layers of acoustic and electric guitars in such a way that we feel really brings out the melody in a fresh way,” she adds.

Watch the song below:

The beautiful melody is recorded on the strings of a guitar, played by Daniel Kenneth Rego, who is also featured in the song, along with Jonita. Besides, she has also rendered the famous Lata Mangeshkar song Lag Ja Gale for the movie Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, recently.

The original song was sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur, whose music and lyrics were by Tanishq Bagchi and Dr. Devender Kafir respectively.

Meanwhile, no matter how far she has come today, Jonita Gandhi is still well connected with her first global stage, YouTube, through these fabulous covers.