RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Aug 2018 16:03 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa supports charity

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer, Guru Randhawa, who recently had a good time on Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum 3, wants to help people in need.

Speaking about the same, Guru said, “I do support charity because, in our life, we should always help people, who need support. Even if we cannot help anyone financially, we should extend a helping hand in some way or the other.”

The High Rated Gabru singer, who had come along with Bollywood music composer, singer and actor, Himesh Reshammiya, fared well, in the game reality show. Revealing that the winning amount would go to charity, Guru told, “The money, we earned, while playing Dus Ka Dum 3, will certainly go to charity and what can be a noble cause than that?”

Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa also launched his latest single, Ishare Tere, on this show that has garnered over 33 million views on YouTube. It is Lahore singer’s first song to have achieved this feat.

Tags
Guru Randhawa Salman Khan Dus Ka Dum 3 Himesh Reshammiya Punjabi singer High Rated Gabru Lahore
Related news
News | 31 Jul 2018

'Ishare Tere' is Guru Randhawa's first song launched on a Salman Khan show

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who recently graced Salman Khan’s popular show, Dus Ka Dum, had a gala time with the superstar. Guru, who had come along with music composer, Himesh Reshammiya, had also launched his latest single, Ishare Tere.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2018

Salman Khan is a superstar in real life too: Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI : Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya says Salman Khan is not just a superstar on-screen but also in real life.

read more
News | 28 Jul 2018

Atif Aslam and Himesh Reshammiya team up for 'Genius'

MUMBAI: The second song of Anil Sharma’s upcoming release, Genius, has released today. Dil Meri Na Sune is a romantic song, featuring debut artists Utkarsh Sharma and Ishita Chauhan.

read more
News | 28 Jul 2018

Jubin's work catalogue is mix of independent and Bollywood music

MUMBAI: To keep experimenting with music is the main mantra of a successful artiste and singer Jubin Nautiyal is following the same path. From Bollywood to Independent music space, the singer is trying new genre while giving a variety of music to his fans.

read more
News | 25 Jul 2018

Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali's funny banter in 'Ishare Tere' will give you flirting goals!

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s next single, Ishare Tere, with Dhvani Bhanushali, is out. Composed and written by Guru himself, the song shows the High Rated Gabru singer flirting with Dhvani.

read more

RnM Biz

News
T-Series chooses PPL as its exclusive partner

MUMBAI: With the appointment of Rajat Kakar, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) has seen somread more

Press Releases
Qyuki creators Maati Baani; release their new album 'Ru Ba Ru'

MUMBAI: The music duo is all set to release Ru Ba Ru series of tracks and videos with somread more

News
We started off with an intention to support unique independent artists: Gurpreet Singh

MUMBAI: A young enterprising entrepreneur and music enthusiast, Co-Founder and COO Gurpreet Singread more

Press Releases
Apeksha Mehta appointed as Magic 106.4 FM's Station Head

MUMBAI:  Magic 106.4 FM the brand-new radio station that recently hit Mumbai airwaves appointed read more

Press Releases
BIG FM and Ayushmann Khurrana's musical tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: A voice to reminisce, Kishore Da was a man who aced in every role he undertook along witread more

top# 5 articles

1
'SurSagar' presents musical moments with violinist Yadnesh Raikar

MUMBAI: The young classical superstar isn’t exactly a new phenomenon but if you think the hottest talents are getting younger and younger, you might...read more

2
Actress Deepshikha Nagpal to debut as singer with DJ Sheizwood’s 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'

MUMBAI: Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who has ruled, both, big as well as small screen for years now, is all set to add another dimension in her multi-...read more

3
‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ movie soundtrack out now

MUMBAI: Polydor Records is pleased to announce the release of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The movie soundtrack featuring an all-star cast bringing...read more

4
'Ishare Tere' is Guru Randhawa's first song launched on a Salman Khan show

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who recently graced Salman Khan’s popular show, Dus Ka Dum, had a gala time with the superstar. Guru, who had come along with...read more

5
My heart has always been in acting: Selena Gomez

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Selena Gomez says music has been a dominating factor in her life, but acting has always been her first love.Asked if she...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group