Guru Randhawa supports charity

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer, Guru Randhawa, who recently had a good time on Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum 3, wants to help people in need.

Speaking about the same, Guru said, “I do support charity because, in our life, we should always help people, who need support. Even if we cannot help anyone financially, we should extend a helping hand in some way or the other.”

The High Rated Gabru singer, who had come along with Bollywood music composer, singer and actor, Himesh Reshammiya, fared well, in the game reality show. Revealing that the winning amount would go to charity, Guru told, “The money, we earned, while playing Dus Ka Dum 3, will certainly go to charity and what can be a noble cause than that?”

Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa also launched his latest single, Ishare Tere, on this show that has garnered over 33 million views on YouTube. It is Lahore singer’s first song to have achieved this feat.