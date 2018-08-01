French Montana's Calabasas mansion robbed

MUMBAI : Rapper French Montanas Calabasas home was robbed.

At least two armed male suspects forced entry into the 33-year-old rapper's mansion, the Calabasas Sheriff Department told people.com.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. However, upon their arrival, the suspects had already fled the scene, said a spokesperson for the department.

While authorities were able to determine a home invasion occurred, the spokesperson said, it is unclear how much was stolen or what was taken.

At least two residents were at the location at the time of the robbery, but authorities were not able to confirm if any of them were Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch.

There were no injuries as the fire department was not dispatched.

Montana previously bought the home from Selena Gomez, 26, reports tmz.com.

(Source: IANS)