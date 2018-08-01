RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Aug 2018 14:42 |  By RnMTeam

French Montana's Calabasas mansion robbed

MUMBAI : Rapper French Montanas Calabasas home was robbed.

At least two armed male suspects forced entry into the 33-year-old rapper's mansion, the Calabasas Sheriff Department told people.com.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. However, upon their arrival, the suspects had already fled the scene, said a spokesperson for the department.

While authorities were able to determine a home invasion occurred, the spokesperson said, it is unclear how much was stolen or what was taken.

At least two residents were at the location at the time of the robbery, but authorities were not able to confirm if any of them were Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch.

There were no injuries as the fire department was not dispatched.

Montana previously bought the home from Selena Gomez, 26, reports tmz.com.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Selena Gomez Karim Kharbouch Montanas Calabasas
Related news
News | 01 Aug 2018

My heart has always been in acting: Selena Gomez

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Selena Gomez says music has been a dominating factor in her life, but acting has always been her first love.Asked if she sees herself as a singer, a performer or an actress, she said, "I don't know. My heart has always been in acting."

read more
News | 26 Jul 2018

Gomez 'very upset' over Demi Lovato's overdose

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Selena Gomez was very "upset and emotional" when she heard that singer Demi Lovato has been hospitalised.

read more
News | 02 Jul 2018

Selena Gomez is being positive

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Selena Gomez feels it is important for her to de-stress her life after an eventful past year.

read more
News | 22 Jun 2018

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin seen holding hands in public

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber and television personality Hailey Baldwin were looking rather romantic despite neither confirming they are dating again.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2018

Stefano Gabbana thinks Selena Gomez is 'ugly'

MUMBAI: Italian designer Stefano Gabbana has made headlines in the past for his public feuds and controversial comments, called actress Selena Gomez "ugly" on social media.

read more

RnM Biz

News
T-Series chooses PPL as its exclusive partner

MUMBAI: With the appointment of Rajat Kakar, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) has seen somread more

Press Releases
Qyuki creators Maati Baani; release their new album 'Ru Ba Ru'

MUMBAI: The music duo is all set to release Ru Ba Ru series of tracks and videos with somread more

News
We started off with an intention to support unique independent artists: Gurpreet Singh

MUMBAI: A young enterprising entrepreneur and music enthusiast, Co-Founder and COO Gurpreet Singread more

Press Releases
Apeksha Mehta appointed as Magic 106.4 FM's Station Head

MUMBAI:  Magic 106.4 FM the brand-new radio station that recently hit Mumbai airwaves appointed read more

Press Releases
BIG FM and Ayushmann Khurrana's musical tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: A voice to reminisce, Kishore Da was a man who aced in every role he undertook along witread more

top# 5 articles

1
‘Calling Karan’ returns with Season 2 on Ishq FM

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s star director, producer and filmmaker, Karan Johar had made his debut, last year, on radio, with the remarkable show, Calling...read more

2
‘Tere Jaisa’ is about submission and acceptance in love

MUMBAI: The soulful romantic number, Tere Jaisa, from Satyameva Jayate is out. Featuring John Abraham and Aisha Sharma, the song has a melody that...read more

3
Kanye West bonding with dad during cancer treatment

MUMBAI : Rapper Kanya West has been spending quality time with his father Ray West, who is undergoing cancer treatment. Ray has been receiving...read more

4
‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ movie soundtrack out now

MUMBAI: Polydor Records is pleased to announce the release of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The movie soundtrack featuring an all-star cast bringing...read more

5
Actress Deepshikha Nagpal to debut as singer with DJ Sheizwood’s 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'

MUMBAI: Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who has ruled, both, big as well as small screen for years now, is all set to add another dimension in her multi-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group