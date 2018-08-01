'Dilbar' rules at #1 on music charts

MUMBAI: Dilbar, the chartbuster track, from the John Abraham starrer, Satyameva Jayate, has garnered humongous popularity. And, now we hear that the song is trending at number one position on Saavn, Hungama, Gaana and Wynk.

Hats off to the makers of this recreated song, who have done their best to make the track successful. Also, after the song was released, it quickly started grabbing attention and, even now, is a rage among the audience.

Sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka, the music of this sensational number is composed by Tanishk Bagchi while the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed, along with Ikka. The song will surely sway you with its aura.

If you still haven’t watched Dilbar then watch it here: