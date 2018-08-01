RadioandMusic
‘Tere Jaisa’ is about submission and acceptance in love

MUMBAI: The soulful romantic number, Tere Jaisa, from Satyameva Jayate is out. Featuring John Abraham and Aisha Sharma, the song has a melody that will make you fall in love.

Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Arko Pravo Mukherjee, the music of this song is composed by Arko himself.

Speaking about the song, Tulsi said, “I am delighted to have worked on Tere Jaisa, from Satyameva Jayate. The song is unique, from what I have sung in the past, and will surely strike the right chord with listeners, owing to its soothing melody."

“It was an enjoyable learning experience, working on this track, as I had to render a specific tone and feel to it as well as bring about a certain mature quality to the vocals,” told Tulsi Kumar.

Watch the video here:

Music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee, also said, “Listeners will hear a different tone of Tulsi in Tere Jaisa. I have worked with her before. But, when she heard this song, she told me she had not done a Sufi number. She has surely surprised, everyone, with her versatility, with this song.”

Tere Jaisa is a soulful track about submission and acceptance in love and Tulsi has added her own style, which makes it more interesting,” Arko added.

Starring John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma, Satyameve Jayate is slated to release on 15 August 2018.

