RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jul 2018 20:00 |  By RnMTeam

RJ Meenakshi walks ramp with special kids

MUMBAI: RJ Meenakshi, from 94.3 MY FM, recently walked the ramp with the specially challenged kids. She was the special guest of honour at the event, organized by an NGO called EmPower DIVA.

Speaking about her experience, Meenakshi exclaimed, “It really satisfies my soul because I have walked the ramp earlier, but not with special kids, who don’t know how to pose or give a flying kiss and when to shake your hand. But, if you have a rapport with them like I had, they will listen to you. I was with them for around four hours. Hence, during our walk, when I asked them to bow down, they did. This was completely out of the world for me and it was the best ramp show, I have ever done.

The RJ also shared this special video, on her Twitter handle.

Tags
RJ Meenakshi MY FM ramp walk 94.3 MY FM Twitter NGO EmPower DIVA
Related news
News | 28 Jul 2018

Weekend Wrap-Up: Music industry news that stole limelight

MUMBAI: As another weekend comes to an end, we are back with the previous week’s quick wrap-up.  Check out the article, to know the top news, from the music industry that left us awestruck!

read more
News | 27 Jul 2018

Beyonce shares her twins' new photo

MUMBAI : Singer Beyonce Knowles, who never disclosed much of her private life's details in public, has shared few pictures from her family vacation in Europe.The Dangerously in love fame singer on Thursday took to her Twitter account and tweeted a photo of her twins.

read more
News | 25 Jul 2018

Whatt! RJ Charu hugs RJ Meenakshi

MUMBAI: RJs from different radio stations working are always tagged as ‘competitors’. But, this myth was broken by Radio Mirchi and MY FM in Chandigarh, who had a ‘hug’ moment.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2018

Cardi B's daughter melts her like butter

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B says her daughter Kulture melts her heart.Cardi B, 25, took to Twitter to share her experience with motherhood, reports etonline.com

read more
News | 19 Jul 2018

Guru Randhawa reveals 'Aaja Ni Aaja' teaser featuring Gippy Grewal

MUMBAI: Hit machine, Guru Randhawa has teased fans with a glimpse of his upcoming single from the Punjabi movie, Mar Gaye Oye Loko. Titled, Aaja Ni Aaja, the song features Gippy Grewal. Guru shared the teaser on his Twitter handle.

read more

RnM Biz

News
We started off with an intention to support unique independent artists: Gurpreet Singh

MUMBAI: A young enterprising entrepreneur and music enthusiast, Co-Founder and COO Gurpreet Singread more

Press Releases
Apeksha Mehta appointed as Magic 106.4 FM's Station Head

MUMBAI:  Magic 106.4 FM the brand-new radio station that recently hit Mumbai airwaves appointed read more

Press Releases
BIG FM and Ayushmann Khurrana's musical tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: A voice to reminisce, Kishore Da was a man who aced in every role he undertook along witread more

Press Releases
MY FM's brings 'Radio Dekhta Hai'

MUMBAI: Recently MY FM initiated a placid step towards the Traffic and road safety which was exeread more

Press Releases
MY FM brings 'Story Festival' at Zindagi Express Show

MUMBAI: Looking at the astounding response to Zindagi Express show across Gujarat market, MY FM read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Ishare Tere' is Guru Randhawa's first song launched on a Salman Khan show

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who recently graced Salman Khan’s popular show, Dus Ka Dum, had a gala time with the superstar. Guru, who had come along with...read more

2
I am working on English songs, that's my dream: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Bol Do Na Zara fame Armaan Malik has revealed something which is a ‘must know’ for his fans!The 23-year-old singer told Radioandmusic that...read more

3
Demi Lovato too ill to discuss rehab plans

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is too ill to discuss going to a rehabilitation centre.Those close to Lovato, however, believe that it is...read more

4
Martin Garrix releases 'High On Life'

Ever one to engage with his fans in new and unique ways, Martin Garrix released his triumphant new track High On Life at the stroke of midnight on 29...read more

5
Remembering Mohammed Rafi on his 38th Death Anniversary

MUMBAI: The voice behind magical songs, Mohmmed Rafi left for heavenly abode 38 years ago on this day.  A singer known for his flawless singing,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group