RJ Meenakshi walks ramp with special kids

MUMBAI: RJ Meenakshi, from 94.3 MY FM, recently walked the ramp with the specially challenged kids. She was the special guest of honour at the event, organized by an NGO called EmPower DIVA.

Speaking about her experience, Meenakshi exclaimed, “It really satisfies my soul because I have walked the ramp earlier, but not with special kids, who don’t know how to pose or give a flying kiss and when to shake your hand. But, if you have a rapport with them like I had, they will listen to you. I was with them for around four hours. Hence, during our walk, when I asked them to bow down, they did. This was completely out of the world for me and it was the best ramp show, I have ever done.

The RJ also shared this special video, on her Twitter handle.