News |  31 Jul 2018 17:52 |  By RnMTeam

'Ishare Tere' is Guru Randhawa's first song launched on a Salman Khan show

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who recently graced Salman Khan’s popular show, Dus Ka Dum, had a gala time with the superstar. Guru, who had come along with music composer, Himesh Reshammiya, had also launched his latest single, Ishare Tere.

Speaking about the same, Guru revealed, “For the very first time in my life, I have released my song on such a huge platform and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Salman Khan. I am thankful to him, the Dus Ka Dum team, Sony Entertainment Television and Himesh paaji.”

Ishare Tere, co-sung with Dhvani Bhanushali has garnered over 30 million views on YouTube.

Watch the video here:

On his experience of being on a Salman Khan show, the Lahore singer exclaimed, “Initially I was scared of coming to this platform because one has to be an outgoing personality on the stage and outspoken as well. But, Salman sir made me feel comfortable throughout the shoot.”

“We had a lot of fun while shooting for the show. I will cherish this moment, as this is the show, where I got an opportunity to share the stage with Salman sir and my favorite Himesh paaji. Overall, I had a great experience working with him and being a part of Dus Ka Dum,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Bhasin are hosting a children’s reality show, Love Me India, to be aired on &TV, from September 2018. Already, having created a buzz, for its live format, the show will be hosted by singer Meiyang Chang.

