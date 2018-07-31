Demi Lovato too ill to discuss rehab plans

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is too ill to discuss going to a rehabilitation centre.

Those close to Lovato, however, believe that it is crucial for her to go to a rehabilitation centre to save her life after she became severely ill due to a drug overdose, reports TMZ.

The singer is suffering from extreme nausea and high fever among other things. The doctors are not even predicting when she might get out of the hospital.

TMZ said that multiple people who have had contact with the Here We Go Again singer have claimed they have no idea how she will receive the message that she desperately needs rehabilitation.

Lovato was rushed to a hospital after suffering a drug overdose. Paramedics had found the singer unconscious when they arrived at her home.

(Source: IANS)