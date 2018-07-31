RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jul 2018 16:08 |  By RnMTeam

Demi Lovato too ill to discuss rehab plans

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is too ill to discuss going to a rehabilitation centre.

Those close to Lovato, however, believe that it is crucial for her to go to a rehabilitation centre to save her life after she became severely ill due to a drug overdose, reports TMZ.

The singer is suffering from extreme nausea and high fever among other things. The doctors are not even predicting when she might get out of the hospital.

TMZ said that multiple people who have had contact with the Here We Go Again singer have claimed they have no idea how she will receive the message that she desperately needs rehabilitation.

Lovato was rushed to a hospital after suffering a drug overdose. Paramedics had found the singer unconscious when they arrived at her home. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Demi Lovato Here We Go Again
Related news
News | 31 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato may be suffering from overdose complication

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato is still hospitalised here six days after a suspected drug overdose and is reportedly suffering from complications.

read more
News | 28 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato's documentary on hold

MUMBAI : The sequel of singer Demi Lovato's documentary Simply Complicated has been put on hold by Youtube, following Lovato's ill-health.According to Indiewire.com, the film was scheduled to release this year but will now be delayed until at least 2019.

read more
News | 28 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato's drug overdose was severe

MUMBAI : Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato's drug overdose was 'severe' and she could have died.TMZ reported that the 911 call did not come a minute too soon, because Lovato was in dire straits."She could have died," TMZ quoted a source with "firsthand knowledge" as saying.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato's ex visits her in hospital

MUMBAI : Singer Demi Lovato's former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama paid a visit to her at a hospital.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato's Canada show cancelled

MUMBAI :  Singer Demi Lovato's upcoming concert in Canada has been cancelled following her hospitalisation in Los Angeles.

read more

RnM Biz

News
We started off with an intention to support unique independent artists: Gurpreet Singh

MUMBAI: A young enterprising entrepreneur and music enthusiast, Co-Founder and COO Gurpreet Singread more

Press Releases
Apeksha Mehta appointed as Magic 106.4 FM's Station Head

MUMBAI:  Magic 106.4 FM the brand-new radio station that recently hit Mumbai airwaves appointed read more

Press Releases
BIG FM and Ayushmann Khurrana's musical tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: A voice to reminisce, Kishore Da was a man who aced in every role he undertook along witread more

Press Releases
MY FM's brings 'Radio Dekhta Hai'

MUMBAI: Recently MY FM initiated a placid step towards the Traffic and road safety which was exeread more

Press Releases
MY FM brings 'Story Festival' at Zindagi Express Show

MUMBAI: Looking at the astounding response to Zindagi Express show across Gujarat market, MY FM read more

top# 5 articles

1
Martin Garrix releases 'High On Life'

Ever one to engage with his fans in new and unique ways, Martin Garrix released his triumphant new track High On Life at the stroke of midnight on 29...read more

2
Remembering Mohammed Rafi on his 38th Death Anniversary

MUMBAI: The voice behind magical songs, Mohmmed Rafi left for heavenly abode 38 years ago on this day.  A singer known for his flawless singing,...read more

3
Daler Mehndi to be now known as 'Doctor of Music'

MUMBAI: The pop singer of Bollywood music industry, Daler Mehndi is truly a rock star. This was proved when the Victoria Global University, United...read more

4
'Ishare Tere' is Guru Randhawa's first song launched on a Salman Khan show

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa, who recently graced Salman Khan’s popular show, Dus Ka Dum, had a gala time with the superstar. Guru, who had come along with...read more

5
Farhan Saeed, Rishi Rich team up for 'Maula'

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer-songwriter-actor Farhan Saeed and British-Indian music producer Rishi Rich have collaborated for a song titled Maula.The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group