News |  31 Jul 2018 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

B Praak becomes first Punjabi music director to cross 1500 mn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Mann Bharya fame B Praak has been one of the most scintillating singers in the Punjabi music industry.

B Praak happens to be the first Punjabi music director, who’s garnered a whopping 15000mn views across YouTube.

The magic he’s created, with his work, in the music space, has brought him to the top. Also, with his songs like Bewafaai, Masstaani, he has earned, both respect and hoards of love, from all over the world.

Meanwhile, B Praak’s recent release, Masstaani, had grabbed many eyeballs. The song is doing very good. While the singer is busy with many upcoming projects, which also includes collaboration with T-Series, for an album.

Also Read: 'Masstaani' holds the message of respecting women: B Praak

 

