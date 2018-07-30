RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jul 2018 19:12 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal Dadlani collaborates with Diplo and MØ

MUMBAI: Vishal Dadlani, of the Vishal-Shekhar duo, has collaborated with one of the most well-known beer brand Tuborg for Tuborg OPEN 2.0. A unique collaboration platform, Tuborg OPEN is a space for creativity and discovery, open to all. For Tuborg OPEN 2.0, Vishal has joined hands with American producer Diplo and Danish singer MØ.

The 'cool' composer shared his experience about coming on board with Tuborg OPEN and working with Diplo and MØ to create this unique track, "It's been fairly effortless. I was in London when this conversation came up, so I flew to LA and met up with Diplo. He's a cool guy, we hung out, did a sound bath meditation and talked about music and what we wanted the track to be like. He was very open to my suggestions, and I to his. The Tuborg guys have been great creative partners to have, adding their own layers to the thought-process in a very holistic way, without being traditional ‘clients’. They respect and appreciate a musician's space and thought-process. I think for whatever it's worth, that they're as ‘open to more’ as the collaborators they bring together.”

Vishal continued sharing his inspiration and the role of partnerships in pushing the envelope in the creative space, “For me, music is all about collaboration, whether it be with Pentagram or with 'Vishal and Shekhar’. I've also sung many songs for other composers in the film business, and it's only added to my own knowledge and experience. The best collaborations, though, are those where everyone in the room inspires everyone else to be better. That's what makes new things happen.”

The culture of collaborating with foreign artists has become more popular in recent times. While many of these ventures have worked out well, at times the experiment might have gone and therefore there is always a way of choosing the right collaborator. Vishal remarks, according to his experience, the fundamentals of an ideal creative and musical partner, “Mutual respect, with a happy, stress-free vibe. The ability to put the music above all egos in the room.”

The track for Tuborg OPEN 2.0 should be out in a week’s time and the composer explains why this track is worth looking forward to, “ Well, the fact that it started out with Diplo and Mo, and has gone on to become one that will reach out to India, to begin with. It's also a party starter, with a beautiful intention to it. Diplo and MØ wrote about togetherness and inclusiveness, and my words follow through on that. So, while it's hummable and accessible, it's also one where the lyrics are much needed in a world like ours.”

Tags
Vishal Dadlani Diplo Vishal-Shekhar Pentagram TUBORG OEPN 2.0 American producer Danish singer
Related news
News | 28 Jul 2018

Weekend Wrap-Up: Music industry news that stole limelight

MUMBAI: As another weekend comes to an end, we are back with the previous week’s quick wrap-up.  Check out the article, to know the top news, from the music industry that left us awestruck!

read more
News | 27 Jul 2018

Sreerama a triple threat in showbiz, says Dadlani

MUMBAI : Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani says Subhanallah hitmaker Sreerama is known in the entertainment business as a "triple threat".The former Indian Idol  winner made an appearance on "Indian Idol 10", which has Dadlani as one of the judges.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2018

Kailash Kher thought offer from Vishal Dadlani was a prank

MUMBAI : When singer-composer Vishal Dadlani called singer-composer Kailash Kher for the song Allah ke bande that released in 2003, he thought it was a prank.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2018

Indian Idol 10' contestant Soumya Chakravorty gets 'Classical Rockstar' title

MUMBAI: Among the top 14 contestants, who are gearing for their performance in the upcoming ‘Grand Premiere' episode of Indian Idol 10, Soumya Chakravorty has got the title of ‘Classical Rockstar’.

read more
News | 25 Jul 2018

'Indian Idol 10' has a good learning curve and would benefit aspiring singers: Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar, who started her journey as a contestant on Indian Idol, is judging the tenth season of the show, today, along with Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM brings 'Story Festival' at Zindagi Express Show

MUMBAI: Looking at the astounding response to Zindagi Express show across Gujarat market, MY FM read more

News
BARC Week 29: Bindaas makes surprise entry!

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Bindaas has made a surprise enread more

Press Releases
Khoobsurat 'Afwaah'- an awakening initiative by MY FM

MUMBAI: MY FM spread a rumour on-air, wherein they had announced that people can get fairer skinread more

News
Sony Music acquires music rights of the film 'Kizie Aur Manny'

MUMBAI: Music label, Sony Music has turned music distributor foread more

News
Radio Mirchi and CCC come together to promote entrepreneurship

MUMBAI: People with innovative and creative business ideas are many, but not all are able to exeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Six quick facts about Birthday boy Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam stands to be one of the most loved and sought after voices in Indian Film Music fraternity. Known for his candour, flawless voice...read more

2
Zee Music Company's 'Who's That Chori' has got those groovy beats

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company comes up with a mood twister to get rid of the monday blues. The label releases an upbeat song Who’s That Chori. It is a...read more

3
Salman Khan is a superstar in real life too: Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI : Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya says Salman Khan is not just a superstar on-screen but also in real life.The two have worked together in...read more

4
Radio City and BIG FM Patiala RJs join RED FM Chandigarh

MUMBAI: One of the rare co-incidents was observed at RED FM Chandigarh. The station appointed two RJs, from the same city, but different radio...read more

5
Junior Black and Jaylien team up for 'Easy Loving'

MUMBAI: Italian DJ and producer Junior Black joins forces with American singer/songwriter Jaylien for new single, Easy Loving. The rich and melodic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group