'Tere Jaisa Tu Hai' celebrates the unbreakable father-daughter bond

MUMBAI: An Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkumar Rao starrer Fanney Khan have released their new song Tere Jaisi Tu Hai. This song holds the heart of the film.

The song sung by Monali Thakur highlights a heart-warming tale of love between a father and daughter. Music has been given by Amit Trivedi while Irshad Kamil has rendered its lyrics.

The song showcases Anil Kapoor and Divya Dutta along with his on-screen daughter, who has a desire of achieving her dream on her own.

Click here to view the song

The earlier release songs, such as Mohabbat and Halka Halka are already ruling the chartbusters.

Anil Kapoor took to twitter sharing the song captioning, “A bond beyond words is that of a father and daughter! Inseparable!”

Fanney Khan is a one of its kind musical comedy. It is a story about a father who wishes to fulfil the dreams of his daughter becoming a star performer while battling fat shaming.

The film is Atul Manjerekar's debut film as a director. Produced by Kussum Arora and Nishant Pitti. The film is all set to release on 3 August 2018.