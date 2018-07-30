Six quick facts about Birthday boy Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam stands to be one of the most loved and sought after voices in Indian Film Music fraternity. Known for his candour, flawless voice and disarming looks, Sonu has enthralled the audiences for almost three decades now. The versatile singer celebrates his 44th birthday today. Let’s have a quick glance for five lesser known facts about this amazing singer.

Most loved singer of Kannada film industry: After capturing hearts in Hindi film industry with his voice in 1991, Sonu recorded his first Kannada song in 1996. Ever since then, Sonu has given hits after hits in Kannada language and is known the ‘Golden Voice of Karnataka’. He himself says that Bengaluru is my second birthplace. Having sung over 600 songs in Kannada, he has also composed theme for Karnataka Bulldozers, along with Kunal Ganjawala. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, Sonu has sung in12 other languages like Maithili and Marathi.

RJ with Radio City: After being a celebrity anchor on shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sonu was also an RJ with Radio City 91.1 FM and hosted a show called Life Ki Dhun with Sonu Nigam. He also has been an anchor, mentor, judge on many other music reality shows.

Dubbing artiste: While gracing many actors with his amazing voice, Sonu has also dubbed for animated movies. He has given voice-over for movies like Aladin and Rio. He was the voice for Hindi version of Aladin for the lead character.

Topped US Billboard charts twice: Bringing pride to India time and again, Sonu Nigam has topped the US Billboard charts not once but twice in 2013

Collaboration with global A-listers: The singer has collaborated with many A-listers across the world like Avicii for Indian Levels, with Britney Spears for remix of I Wanna Go and with David Guetta and Jay Sean.

Five most loved tracks of Sonu Nigam: