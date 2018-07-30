Salman Khan is a superstar in real life too: Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI : Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya says Salman Khan is not just a superstar on-screen but also in real life.

The two have worked together in films like Tere Naam, Bodyguard and Kick. Himesh also shot for an episode of the Salman-hosted show Dus Ka Dum. It was his second time on the show's set.

"The first time when I came here, we had a lot of fun. Just being around Salman Khan, who is so energetic and humorous at the same time, is always entertaining. With Salman, it always feels like you are with a family member," Himesh said in a statement.

"I feel Salman Khan is not only a superstar, but also the greatest human being because of the kind of charity he does, the kind of noble thoughts he has and the love and care he shows towards his close ones. This not only makes him a superstar in films, but a superstar in real life as well. He is a real hero," he added.

(Source: IANS)