Radio City and BIG FM Patiala RJs join RED FM Chandigarh

MUMBAI: One of the rare co-incidents was observed at RED FM Chandigarh. The station appointed two RJs, from the same city, but different radio brands. Well, we are talking about RJ Karan from BIG FM and RJ Varun from Radio City respectively.

RJ Karan who did a morning show called Big Morning Show, from 7 – 10 am, is now doing an afternoon show, named Vellapanti.com, from 2 – 5 pm.

“There are a few reasons why I wanted to shift to Chandigarh since a long time. It’s a big city as compared to Patiala, has different types of listeners. Also, Chandigarh has always been my favourite city,” told RJ Karan.

“I could have moved to BIG FM Chandigarh, too, but I wanted a shift from the brand as well because things were getting a bit monotonous. There is a new style of working here and I am having great fun. After working for four years, in one organization, this change is really great,” Karan added.

Next is RJ Varun, from Radio City Patiala. He was also a morning jock for the show, Shahi Morning. Well, interestingly, the RJ has made a big move. At RED FM Chandigarh, Varun is now a senior producer of two shows.

Talking about the same, Varun says, “I had applied as an RJ, but they had appointed RJ Karan. Later, they said, they wish to give me a senior position, as per my experience i.e. of a senior producer. I was prepared that I won’t be the face of the show, but would have to work at the back end and manage the team.”

RJ Varun further told that he has taken this opportunity in a very positive way, “It is a challenging one but honestly right now I am enjoying it. And I believe to keep moving, one has to take a few hard steps in life and this is one of mine.”

The two shows, produced by Varun, include the evening show, CH935, aired from 5 pm - 9 pm while the other is the mid-night show, Midnight Masala, aired from 9 pm - 12 am.

On asking about his role at RED FM, he said, “I will be working on, how to keep the show innovative and ensure that the mid-night show doesn’t not sound too naughty, but engaging. Obviously, everyday something new is not possible, but once a week a surprise for the listeners is always possible and we are working towards it.”

Moving to a new city with a high responsibility is not easy. Varun is taking small steps towards creating something great for the listeners. “The city and listeners are new to me. So I am trying to understand the city better and its choice. Also, the city is beautiful, having a youth and energetic crowd. It just gives a great vibe,” he concluded.