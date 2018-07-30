If music had a face, it would be like Soumya: Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Dil Hai Hindustani 2 contestant, Soumya Sharma, who got a chance to perform with Kumar Sanu, left him as well as judges, spellbound!

Soumya crooned Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan with Sanu, who has given male vocals for the song in the movie, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Soumya got a chance to present this unbelievable performance with Sanu, after winning Dil Ka Stamp, last week.

On Soumya’s fabulous performance, awestruck Kumar Sanu exclaimed, “If music had a face, it would be like Soumya.”

On this Pritam’s favourite contestant, Soumya said, “It’s a dream come true to perform with Kumar Sanuji. My uncle, who is not present here, is Kumarji’s biggest fan. I remember him, collecting cassettes of Sanuji’s songs, which we use to listen.”

Kumar Sanu also gifted the young singer, a harmonium. “Music is life as it is associated, someway, with everyone’s life and environment. Hence I couldn’t think of a better gift than this,” said the Aashiqui singer, after giving Soumya, this fabulous gift.

On receiving this priceless gift from Kumar Sanu, happy Soumya, exclaimed, “This gift is very special for me and I will preserve it forever.”

Apart from Sanu, the judges also applauded Soumya’s striking performance that was unbelievable for her age.

Music composer Pritam, who ran to the stage, post Soumya’s performance, said, “You have sung such a difficult song at a very small age. Indian films need a playback singer like you. I just wish you are able to preserve your innocence and grow up to become a playback singer.”

To this, Sunidhi Chauhan added, “I’m really shocked. Truly your voice and expression are gifted. Like Pritam da said, do preserve your innocence, focus on your performance and don’t get carried away with praising.”

Lastly, Badshah, who also requested Soumya to preserve her innocence, sang, Jag Ghoomiyan Thaare Jaisa Na Koi he said, “Stay the way you are.”

Soumya, not only stole hearts, but also won Dil Ka Stamp, making a hattrick on the show. “I’m feeling great on receiving Dil Ka Stamp for the third time, said the youngster, who gives an expression like any grown up woman.

Having special guest Kumar Sanu, Dil Hai Hindustani 2 will be aired on 4 and 5 August at 8 pm only on Star Plus.

