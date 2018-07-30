I am working on English songs, that's my dream: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Bol Do Na Zara fame Armaan Malik has revealed something which is a ‘must know’ for his fans!

The 23-year-old singer told Radioandmusic that he is working on new projects, and added, “I am working on English songs, that’s my dream. I am composing and co-writing it with few people as well and it’s shaping out really well.”

He further said, “Next year I might look at releasing these English songs. I have been in the studio a lot these days on the same.”

“I don’t like limiting just to Hindi songs. I want to work in different languages by challenging myself. For me as a musician if I restrict myself to one particular thing it’s not good for my creativity,” added Malik.

He also shared that he would be focusing on Independent non-film music.

Before ending the conversation he spoke about his upcoming, “We are working on a single right now, it’s for an actor and it would be releasing soon. Amaal Mallik has composed and I have sung it.”