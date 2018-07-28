RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jul 2018 19:59 |  By RnMTeam

Sreerama Chandra and Simantinee Roy collaborate on 'Waada Raha Sanam' cover

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 5 winner and Bollywood singer, Sreerama Chandra has collaborated with Simantinee Roy, for reigniting the magic of Waada Raha Sanam.

The song originally featured in Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka starrer, Khiladi. Its recreated version is composed and produced by Bollywood music director and producer, Ajay Singha.

Click here to view the song:

On the collaboration, singer Sreerama Chandra said, “It's definitely a challenge when you have to live up to the track's original fame. It’s a song that has always been close to my heart.”

“Simantinee is not only an amazing singer but also a beautiful person at heart who keeps the enthusiasm going,” he added on working with Simantinee.

Simantinee said, "Music has played a pivotal role in my life. Coming from a strong musically literate family, music has played an important role in making me, who I am today. I have always been inspired by Alkaji and today it's an honour to do the cover version of the song that was originally sung by her. I have grown up, listening to this song.”

On working with Sreerama, she added, “It was an awesome experience to work with the very talented Sreerama, who is so versatile."

Praising Simantinee, Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh exclaimed, "Simantinee’s new cover Waada Raha Sanam is out. I request everybody; to please watch and share her new cover Waada Raha Sanam. She is a fantastic and a brilliant singer."

The song was originally composed by music composer duo Jatin- Lalit and sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharjee and Alka Yagnik. The song had struck the chords of zillion hearts in the 1990’s and continues to remain one of the top romantic melodies.  Both Simantinee and Sreerama have dedicated the track to their music gurus.

On the overall composition, Ajay Singha said, “Waada Raha Sanam rendition is a dedication to the music gurus Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Alka Yagnik, who have earlier added their magical touch to it. After having worked with the biggest of names, I am really proud to put out the same words, through the voices of talented singers, Sreerama Chandra and Simantinee Roy. Both of them have beautifully curated the track and the melodious composition make you want to hear it again and again."

Meanwhile, Ajay’s intricate and meticulous arrangement, Simantinee’s mellifluous vocals and Sreerama’s soulful voice takes us down the memory lane while making the composition alive.

Tags
Sreerama Chandra Alka Yagnik Simantinee Roy Waada Raha Sanam Abhijeet Bhattacharjee
Related news
News | 24 Jul 2018

Indian Idol 10's 'Grand Premiere' to be a star-studded affair!

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 is all set to air its ‘Grand Premiere’ on 28 and 29 July at 8 pm. The reality show will present performances of this season’s top 14 contestants, coming weekend.

read more
News | 16 Jul 2018

'Dilbar' makes 100 million views at lightning speed

MUMBAI: Dilbar remake has become the current talk of the town owing to its record-breaking feat. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka, the song has now reached another milestone. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2018

Weekend Wrap-up: Music people who grabbed eyeballs

MUMBAI: With Saturday marking its presence felt, it’s time to see off another week. But, it was indeed a buzzing seven-day-long period, where many noteworthy names from the music industry grabbed eyeballs with their achievements.

read more
News | 05 Jul 2018

'Dilbar' crosses 20 million views in 24 hours, trends at #2

MUMBAI: The recreated version of Dilbar, featuring Norah Fatehi and John Abraham, has crossed 20 million views in just 24 hours of its release to become the first song to achieve this feat.

read more
News | 30 Jun 2018

Music legends collaborate on independent music project

MUMBAI: Music is all about experimenting and creating wonders. But, this will definitely go to the next level with Indian Music Industry’s legends coming together with an interesting concept.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 29: Bindaas makes surprise entry!

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Bindaas has made a surprise enread more

Press Releases
Khoobsurat 'Afwaah'- an awakening initiative by MY FM

MUMBAI: MY FM spread a rumour on-air, wherein they had announced that people can get fairer skinread more

News
Sony Music acquires music rights of the film 'Kizie Aur Manny'

MUMBAI: Music label, Sony Music has turned music distributor foread more

News
Radio Mirchi and CCC come together to promote entrepreneurship

MUMBAI: People with innovative and creative business ideas are many, but not all are able to exeread more

News
Radio Mirchi's new station in Akola gets soft launch

MUMBAI: ENIL’s Radio Mirchi has made a soft launched, yesterday, in Akola, Maharashtra.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sunburn Festival 2018 early bird kicks off; bookings close on 31 July

MUMBAI: After 11 Years of creating memories and magic, Asia's biggest dance music festival, Sunburn went Live with limited Early Bird tickets on 23...read more

2
5 reasons why Grand Premier of 'Indian Idol 10' is a must watch?

MUMBAI: The Grand Premier of Indian Idol 10, which will be aired today on Sony Entertainment Television, has already created a buzz among the...read more

3
Kanye West had suicidal thoughts

MUMBAI : Rapper Kanye West said that he had suicidal thoughts after watching Alexander McQueen documentary.He decided to share his feelings about...read more

4
Atif Aslam and Himesh Reshammiya team up for 'Genius'

MUMBAI: The first song of Anil Sharma’s upcoming release, Genius, has released today. Dil Meri Na Sune is a romantic song, featuring debut artists...read more

5
Jubin's work catalogue is mix of independent and Bollywood music

MUMBAI: To keep experimenting with music is the main mantra of a successful artiste and singer Jubin Nautiyal is following the same path. From...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group