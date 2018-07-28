Sreerama Chandra and Simantinee Roy collaborate on 'Waada Raha Sanam' cover

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 5 winner and Bollywood singer, Sreerama Chandra has collaborated with Simantinee Roy, for reigniting the magic of Waada Raha Sanam.

The song originally featured in Akshay Kumar and Ayesha Jhulka starrer, Khiladi. Its recreated version is composed and produced by Bollywood music director and producer, Ajay Singha.

Click here to view the song:

On the collaboration, singer Sreerama Chandra said, “It's definitely a challenge when you have to live up to the track's original fame. It’s a song that has always been close to my heart.”

“Simantinee is not only an amazing singer but also a beautiful person at heart who keeps the enthusiasm going,” he added on working with Simantinee.

Simantinee said, "Music has played a pivotal role in my life. Coming from a strong musically literate family, music has played an important role in making me, who I am today. I have always been inspired by Alkaji and today it's an honour to do the cover version of the song that was originally sung by her. I have grown up, listening to this song.”

On working with Sreerama, she added, “It was an awesome experience to work with the very talented Sreerama, who is so versatile."

Praising Simantinee, Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh exclaimed, "Simantinee’s new cover Waada Raha Sanam is out. I request everybody; to please watch and share her new cover Waada Raha Sanam. She is a fantastic and a brilliant singer."

The song was originally composed by music composer duo Jatin- Lalit and sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharjee and Alka Yagnik. The song had struck the chords of zillion hearts in the 1990’s and continues to remain one of the top romantic melodies. Both Simantinee and Sreerama have dedicated the track to their music gurus.

On the overall composition, Ajay Singha said, “Waada Raha Sanam rendition is a dedication to the music gurus Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Alka Yagnik, who have earlier added their magical touch to it. After having worked with the biggest of names, I am really proud to put out the same words, through the voices of talented singers, Sreerama Chandra and Simantinee Roy. Both of them have beautifully curated the track and the melodious composition make you want to hear it again and again."

Meanwhile, Ajay’s intricate and meticulous arrangement, Simantinee’s mellifluous vocals and Sreerama’s soulful voice takes us down the memory lane while making the composition alive.