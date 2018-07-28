RadioandMusic
Singer Shilpa Surroch wants to sing for Bollywood films

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Surroch, who has lent her voice to television reality shows like Super Dancer, India’s Best Judwaa, wants to sing for more Bollywood films.

After rendering her voice for various ads of brands like LG, OLX, Myntra ad of Hrithik Roshan and becoming the voice of FM one-liners for Red FM, Shilpa now wants to focus on her Bollywood career. On this, she mentions, “I want to do more Bollywood films.”

Shilpa Surroch has, earlier, sung for films like Black Bud, Murari The Mad Gentleman, Game Over, Mirror Game (International Production House).

On her Bollywood projects so far, she told, “It is all about hard work and opportunity. You need to be at the right place at right time. I feel grateful to Vikram Bhatt (filmmaker) for giving me an opportunity to sing for him.”

“I have a lot to achieve. Also, now, our work is not just restricted to Bollywood music because there are a variety of platforms that explore our talent in music space,” she further added.

On her journey in the field of music, Shilpa Surroch said, “Indian TV music reality shows give us a great opportunity to showcase our talent. I am thankful to The Voice India Season 2, aired on &TV because due to it, many renowned names in the music industry, know about my talent. It also gave me an opportunity to work with Benny Dayal.”

When it comes to her achievements, she was also awarded best singer for Aye Ajnabi-Twisted (Web Series by Vikram Bhatt) by Indian Wikimedia Awards, one of the first digital awards curated by AltBalaji.

Shilpa was also nominated for ITA (India Television Academy) Awards in the best singer category. Apart from this, the singer sings in many languages, including Spanish, English, and Hindi for Music Mojo (Kappa TV).

Besides, Surroch is the voice behind the title track of famous web series Twisted, Tantra and Hadh by Vikram Bhatt. Recently, she has also recorded the title song for web series Maaya-2.

Shilpa, who also does live shows, has recently performed for SPYKAR, Nature’s Basket (Godrej), etc. While she has sung for Indian audiences, Shilpa also got an opportunity to sing rhymes for a Singapore based company ‘WOW Kidz Junior’.

