News |  28 Jul 2018 18:27 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye West had suicidal thoughts

MUMBAI : Rapper Kanye West said that he had suicidal thoughts after watching Alexander McQueen documentary.

He decided to share his feelings about suicide on his Twitter account on Friday. In a series of tweets, the rapper said that he had suicidal thoughts and he felt like he was connected to Alexander McQueen's life journey after he watched the late fashion designer's documentary, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey. I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life," he tweeted.

The Bound 2 hitmaker then continued his confession.

"To make this clear and not weird I've had these kinds of thoughts. And I'm going to tell you things I've done to stay in a content place," he added.

In the tweets, West also shared his advice about how to prevent suicide.

"How to not kill yourself pt. 1, avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself," he wrote.

(Source: IANS)

Kanye West Alexander McQueen Bound 2
videos

explore RNM

