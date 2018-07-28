'Indian Idol 10' contestant Avanti Patel will reach top 5, says her Guru

MUMBAI: The top 14 contestants of Indian Idol 10 are set to grace the Grand Premier, today and tomorrow. While their family, judges and the audience is scoring for the contestants, their gurus are no way behind. And, when it comes to one of the contestants, Avanti Patel, her guru, Varsha Bhave is confident that the aspiring singer is a bundle of talent.

Speaking about her, proud Varsha exclaimed, “My fabulous student Avanti Patel has reached the top 14 of Indian Idol 10. I am very proud of her as she is a very talented girl.”

“Avanti began her singing training, with me, when she was five and since then, has been my student. We use to sing for two-three hours a day. She has also topped in SNDT’s MA in Music. Besides, she is also Xavier’s graduate, who used to work in her college community,” added Bhave, about her training sessions with Patel.

When asked about her stint of reaching the top 14 of Indian Idol 10, the proud Guru said, “Avanti is wise, focussed and determined. She is also aware of the stage of Indian Idol 10, she would be reaching.”

Varsha Bhave gave some noteworthy tips to Avanti, as she said, “You have to keep on learning singing, consistently, do riyaaz and not get attracted to the materialistic spark of the show, but focus on your progress, while exploring the show.”

“Reality shows are also based on luck factor and are the side effect of your education and not the final product," she added.

Avanti Patel had met Varsha to take her blessings, prior to performing on Indian Idol 10 and Bhave is confident that Patel would have a successful inning on the singing reality show. “I think she will surely reach top five,” exclaimed Bhave.

Well, with her guru’s blessing and faith in her capabilities, Avanti Patel, indeed, has a strong backing! Indian Idol 10 will be aired today and tomorrow at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, Varsha Bhave is a singer, music composer, associated with theatre music. She recently curated as well as performed at NCPA’s event, Natyavividha: An Evening of Marathi Theatre Music.

