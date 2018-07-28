RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jul 2018 18:24 |  By RnMTeam

'Indian Idol 10' contestant Avanti Patel will reach top 5, says her Guru

MUMBAI: The top 14 contestants of Indian Idol 10 are set to grace the Grand Premier, today and tomorrow. While their family, judges and the audience is scoring for the contestants, their gurus are no way behind. And, when it comes to one of the contestants, Avanti Patel, her guru, Varsha Bhave is confident that the aspiring singer is a bundle of talent.

Speaking about her, proud Varsha exclaimed, “My fabulous student Avanti Patel has reached the top 14 of Indian Idol 10. I am very proud of her as she is a very talented girl.”

“Avanti began her singing training, with me, when she was five and since then, has been my student. We use to sing for two-three hours a day. She has also topped in SNDT’s MA in Music. Besides, she is also Xavier’s graduate, who used to work in her college community,” added Bhave, about her training sessions with Patel.

When asked about her stint of reaching the top 14 of Indian Idol 10, the proud Guru said, “Avanti is wise, focussed and determined. She is also aware of the stage of Indian Idol 10, she would be reaching.”

Varsha Bhave gave some noteworthy tips to Avanti, as she said, “You have to keep on learning singing, consistently, do riyaaz and not get attracted to the materialistic spark of the show, but focus on your progress, while exploring the show.”

“Reality shows are also based on luck factor and are the side effect of your education and not the final product," she added.

Avanti Patel had met Varsha to take her blessings, prior to performing on Indian Idol 10 and Bhave is confident that Patel would have a successful inning on the singing reality show. “I think she will surely reach top five,” exclaimed Bhave.

Well, with her guru’s blessing and faith in her capabilities, Avanti Patel, indeed, has a strong backing! Indian Idol 10 will be aired today and tomorrow at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, Varsha Bhave is a singer, music composer, associated with theatre music. She recently curated as well as performed at NCPA’s event, Natyavividha: An Evening of Marathi Theatre Music.

Also Read: Theatre music is legacy of Maharashtra, which is still alive: Varsha Bhave

Tags
Indian Idol 10 Avanti Patel Varsha Bhave Natyavividha Guru Grand Finale Sony Entertainment Television Singer Music composers NCPA theatre music Marathi Theatre Music
Related news
News | 28 Jul 2018

5 reasons why Grand Premier of 'Indian Idol 10' is a must watch?

MUMBAI: The Grand Premier of Indian Idol 10, which will be aired today on Sony Entertainment Television, has already created a buzz among the audience. The top 14 contestants will set the stage ablaze, today, with their spectacular performances.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2018

Kailash Kher thought offer from Vishal Dadlani was a prank

MUMBAI : When singer-composer Vishal Dadlani called singer-composer Kailash Kher for the song Allah ke bande that released in 2003, he thought it was a prank.

read more
News | 25 Jul 2018

'Indian Idol 10' has a good learning curve and would benefit aspiring singers: Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar, who started her journey as a contestant on Indian Idol, is judging the tenth season of the show, today, along with Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2018

Indian Idol 10's 'Grand Premiere' to be a star-studded affair!

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 is all set to air its ‘Grand Premiere’ on 28 and 29 July at 8 pm. The reality show will present performances of this season’s top 14 contestants, coming weekend.

read more
News | 23 Jul 2018

'Indian Idol 10' announced its 'Top 14'

MUMBAI: Last week Indian Idol had finally got its Top 30 after auditioning in Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai. This week the challenge for the Idol judges was to pick Top 14 out of the talented 30 and they made their final decision last night.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 29: Bindaas makes surprise entry!

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Bindaas has made a surprise enread more

Press Releases
Khoobsurat 'Afwaah'- an awakening initiative by MY FM

MUMBAI: MY FM spread a rumour on-air, wherein they had announced that people can get fairer skinread more

News
Sony Music acquires music rights of the film 'Kizie Aur Manny'

MUMBAI: Music label, Sony Music has turned music distributor foread more

News
Radio Mirchi and CCC come together to promote entrepreneurship

MUMBAI: People with innovative and creative business ideas are many, but not all are able to exeread more

News
Radio Mirchi's new station in Akola gets soft launch

MUMBAI: ENIL’s Radio Mirchi has made a soft launched, yesterday, in Akola, Maharashtra.read more

top# 5 articles

1
5 reasons why Grand Premier of 'Indian Idol 10' is a must watch?

MUMBAI: The Grand Premier of Indian Idol 10, which will be aired today on Sony Entertainment Television, has already created a buzz among the...read more

2
Armaan Malik records Bengali song with Pritam

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who has sung in major Indian languages, has recorded a new Bengali song with music composer Pritam and Jam8. Armaan shared the...read more

3
Atif Aslam and Himesh Reshammiya team up for 'Genius'

MUMBAI: The first song of Anil Sharma’s upcoming release, Genius, has released today. Dil Meri Na Sune is a romantic song, featuring debut artists...read more

4
Unheard melodies of the East that need attention!

MUMBAI: The unique thing about music in, both, India and the Indian Subcontinent is the strong connection with spirituality, it emphasizes on. Every...read more

5
Marathi track 'Jana Seva Hi Ishwarbhakti' gives message on achieving dreams

MUMBAI: Jana Seva Hi Ishwarbhakti, a heart-wrenching Marathi track is surely going to melt your heart. Sung by Hrishikesh Ranade, the song talks...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group