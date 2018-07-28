RadioandMusic
Demi Lovato's documentary on hold

MUMBAI : The sequel of singer Demi Lovato's documentary Simply Complicated has been put on hold by Youtube, following Lovato's ill-health.

According to Indiewire.com, the film was scheduled to release this year but will now be delayed until at least 2019.

Susanne Daniels, YouTube's global original programming chief, said, "We want her to get well, and she'll decide what she wants to say about this. She's had real struggles, and she's trying so hard, and I think the outpouring of sympathy for her is reflective of the way she shared her battles so publicly, so honestly."

"Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated" was released in October 2017 and chronicled her daily struggles with recovery.

The ‘Confident’ singer was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday due to an apparent case of drug overdose.

 (Source: IANS)

