RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jul 2018 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

Atif Aslam and Himesh Reshammiya team up for 'Genius'

MUMBAI: The first song of Anil Sharma’s upcoming release, Genius, has released today. Dil Meri Na Sune is a romantic song, featuring debut artists Utkarsh Sharma and Ishita Chauhan.

The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, who is the solo composer of the movie. Penned by Manoj Muntashir, the vocals, for the song, are given by Atif Aslam.  Meri Na Sune is not the typical ‘Atif Aslam’ number as the singer sounds different in this song.

Watch the song below:

Meanwhule, Humnava Mere Jubin Nautiyal has also sung for Genius.

Also Read: Jubin's work catalogue is mix of independent and Bollywood music

Tags
Atif Aslam Manoj Muntashir Ishita Chauhan Humnava Mere Utkarsh Sharma Anil Sharma Himesh Reshammiya Dil Meri Na Sune
Related news
News | 28 Jul 2018

Jubin's work catalogue is mix of independent and Bollywood music

MUMBAI: To keep experimenting with music is the main mantra of a successful artiste and singer Jubin Nautiyal is following the same path. From Bollywood to Independent music space, the singer is trying new genre while giving a variety of music to his fans.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2018

Jubin Nautiyal surprises fan on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Famous music reality show Indian Idol Season 10 had made its awesome comeback this year, which is quite evident from the level of energy the show showcases.

read more
News | 12 Jul 2018

Arijit Singh croons soulful melody 'Tera Fitoor' for 'Genius'

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh has crooned the romantic number, Tera Fitoor for the upcoming Bollywood film, Genius.

read more
News | 12 Jul 2018

Neha Kakkar slaps trollers with amazing reply

MUMBAI: Our music industry celebs have become a victim of trolls on social media in recent times. While singers like Himesh Reshammiya were trolled earlier, now another name has been added to the list in the form of Neha Kakkar.

read more
News | 12 Jul 2018

Atif Aslam and Tulsi Kumar's 'Paniyo Sa' is out!

MUMBAI: The newest song Paniyo Sa, featuring John Abraham and Aisha Sharma is out. Sung by Atif Aslam and Tulsi Kumar, the song is a melodious romantic number.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 29: Bindaas makes surprise entry!

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Bindaas has made a surprise enread more

Press Releases
Khoobsurat 'Afwaah'- an awakening initiative by MY FM

MUMBAI: MY FM spread a rumour on-air, wherein they had announced that people can get fairer skinread more

News
Sony Music acquires music rights of the film 'Kizie Aur Manny'

MUMBAI: Music label, Sony Music has turned music distributor foread more

News
Radio Mirchi and CCC come together to promote entrepreneurship

MUMBAI: People with innovative and creative business ideas are many, but not all are able to exeread more

News
Radio Mirchi's new station in Akola gets soft launch

MUMBAI: ENIL’s Radio Mirchi has made a soft launched, yesterday, in Akola, Maharashtra.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Marathi track 'Jana Seva Hi Ishwarbhakti' gives message on achieving dreams

MUMBAI: Jana Seva Hi Ishwarbhakti, a heart-wrenching Marathi track is surely going to melt your heart. Sung by Hrishikesh Ranade, the song talks...read more

2
Atif Aslam and Himesh Reshammiya team up for 'Genius'

MUMBAI: The first song of Anil Sharma’s upcoming release, Genius, has released today. Dil Meri Na Sune is a romantic song, featuring debut artists...read more

3
Weekend Wrap-Up: Music industry news that stole limelight

MUMBAI: As another weekend comes to an end, we are back with the previous week’s quick wrap-up.  Check out the article, to know the top news, from...read more

4
Singer Shilpa Surroch wants to sing for Bollywood films

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Surroch, who has lent her voice to television reality shows like Super Dancer, India’s Best Judwaa, wants to sing for more...read more

5
Sreerama Chandra and Simantinee Roy collaborate on 'Waada Raha Sanam' cover

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 5 winner and Bollywood singer, Sreerama Chandra has collaborated with Simantinee Roy, for reigniting the magic of Waada Raha...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group