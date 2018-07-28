Atif Aslam and Himesh Reshammiya team up for 'Genius'

MUMBAI: The first song of Anil Sharma’s upcoming release, Genius, has released today. Dil Meri Na Sune is a romantic song, featuring debut artists Utkarsh Sharma and Ishita Chauhan.

The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, who is the solo composer of the movie. Penned by Manoj Muntashir, the vocals, for the song, are given by Atif Aslam. Meri Na Sune is not the typical ‘Atif Aslam’ number as the singer sounds different in this song.

Watch the song below:

Meanwhule, Humnava Mere Jubin Nautiyal has also sung for Genius.

Also Read: Jubin's work catalogue is mix of independent and Bollywood music