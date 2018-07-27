RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jul 2018

Rita Ora goes topless

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Rita Ora went topless in a photograph.

She concealed her modesty with nothing but a daisy emoji as she lifted her top up for the Instagram photograph - before sharing a glamorous video of herself fooling around at a photo shoot, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Honouring her friend's birthday on the site, the chart-topper was seen lifting her vest above her chest and sticking her tongue to fans - with only an emoji covering her modesty.

Addressing the image, she wrote in the caption: "I didn't think this first picture was appropriate for anyone to see but F**k it! It's your birthday!"

"And this was in the middle of Africa (legendary moment) happy birthday to my best best friend."

(Source: IANS)

