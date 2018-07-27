RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jul 2018 15:19 |  By RnMTeam

Michael Buble, wife welcome daughter

MUMBAI : Singer Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato have welcomed their third child and first daughter.

Lopilato shared the news on Instagram on Thursday along with a black-and-white photograph of her newborn's tiny hand, reports people.com.

"How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there's not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself," Lopilato wrote in her native Spanish.

"We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family … you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls' life," she added.

The couple has two sons - Elias and Noah.

 (Source: IANS)

