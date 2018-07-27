'Masstaani' holds the message of respecting women: B Praak

MUMBAI: The Mann Bharya fame B Praak is back with yet another heart-warming number Masstaani.

Speaking about the song, B Praak, who is known for delivering a message through his songs, exclaims, “The song holds a very special place in my heart.

“While Mann Bharya had a really nice message, so has Mastaani. It holds a message about respecting women.

He added, “We released the song pretty late. In Masstaani, the boy is in love with two of the girls at the same time. At the end, there is a twist in the story as both the girls leave him. The makers, thus, had this beautiful concept in their mind."

Revealing the time taken to shoot the song, B Praak told, “We were done making the song just after Mann Bharya but released it a little late. I took two to three days to make the song and the once we were done with this song, everybody really liked it. Also, we are getting a great response, post its release.”

The track blends perfectly with its lyrics and the music video blossoms out of the song. On this, the singer said, “The lyrics are so meaningful and have been beautifully written by my friend Jaani. In fact he wrote the song on the spot. Hope my listeners would love it like all my other songs.”

To this, lyricist Jaani added, “Masstaani is a beautiful composition. I have put all my heart and soul in writing this piece. We hope people will love this soulful melody.”

On being asked about the title of the song, B Praak exclaimed, “It was all Jaani’s idea to give the title of Masstaani to the song.”

He further shared his experience working with Jaani, “We have been working together for about six to seven years. We have a good bonding. We have done so many songs and we have a lot of upcoming projects.”

When it comes to love and relationships B Praak has some advice. He told, “Your understanding and bonding has to be good, only then you will have a better relationship. You should give your partner the space he/she needs.”

He further concluded, only after revealing about his upcoming project, “My upcoming project is with T-Series for an album.”