RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Jul 2018 11:50 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars arena tour

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B has pulled out of an upcoming tour with Bruno Mars. She said that she has made the decision to take additional time to recover "mentally and physically" from giving birth.

Cardi wrote on Instagram: "I underestimated this whole mommy thing... I hope you guys understand .This have been such a hard decision. I want to thank Bruno Mars for understanding."

Mars in return also sent a message via social media: "Most important thing is you and your family's health. You are absolutely doing the right thing... We love you Cardi and will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honour."

Cardi B and husband Offset of the rap trio Migos recently had a daughter, Kulture, whose birth was announced on July 11.

The trek was due to kick off on September 7 at Denver, Colorado's Pepsi Center and hit arenas across North America. It is unclear as of yet who might replace Cardi in the opening slot.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Bruno Mars Instagram Bodak Yellow Migos Kulture Cardi B
Related news
News | 27 Jul 2018

Rita Ora goes topless

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Rita Ora went topless in a photograph.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato's ex visits her in hospital

MUMBAI : Singer Demi Lovato's former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama paid a visit to her at a hospital.

read more
News | 25 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato in hospital after drug overdose

MUMBAI :  Singer Demi Lovato was rushed to a hospital here after suffering a suspected drug overdose.TMZ initially cited law enforcement sources saying it appeared to be a ‘heroin overdose’. However, a source close to Lovato later denied it.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2018

Cardi B says Offset's arrest was intentional

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B has called Offset's arrest a targeted attack by the police and vowed to stick by her man no matter what.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2018

Cardi B's daughter melts her like butter

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B says her daughter Kulture melts her heart.Cardi B, 25, took to Twitter to share her experience with motherhood, reports etonline.com

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 29: Bindaas makes surprise entry!

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Bindaas has made a surprise enread more

Press Releases
Khoobsurat 'Afwaah'- an awakening initiative by MY FM

MUMBAI: MY FM spread a rumour on-air, wherein they had announced that people can get fairer skinread more

News
Sony Music acquires music rights of the film 'Kizie Aur Manny'

MUMBAI: Music label, Sony Music has turned music distributor foread more

News
Radio Mirchi and CCC come together to promote entrepreneurship

MUMBAI: People with innovative and creative business ideas are many, but not all are able to exeread more

News
Radio Mirchi's new station in Akola gets soft launch

MUMBAI: ENIL’s Radio Mirchi has made a soft launched, yesterday, in Akola, Maharashtra.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Layer Music Project releases new single 'Antipodes' on Beatport

MUMBAI: Layer Music Project has unveiled its new single, Antipodes on the international music store, Beatport. The track has a story behind it.read more

2
Rita Ora goes topless

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Rita Ora went topless in a photograph.She concealed her modesty with nothing but a daisy emoji as she lifted her top up for...read more

3
DGTL BCN reveals their full Art and Revolution program

MUMBAI: Including a cutting-edge audiovisual performance and a revolutionary circular food courtJust two more weeks and DGTL will take over...read more

4
Indian Idol 10' contestant Soumya Chakravorty gets 'Classical Rockstar' title

MUMBAI: Among the top 14 contestants, who are gearing for their performance in the upcoming ‘Grand Premiere' episode of Indian Idol 10, Soumya...read more

5
Sumeet Raghavan to host show dedicated to Bengali composers

MUMBAI : Actor Sumeet Raghavan will host the show The Bengal Tigers that will be organised to pay tribute to iconic Bengali composers Sachin Dev...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group