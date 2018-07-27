Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars arena tour

MUMBAI : Rapper Cardi B has pulled out of an upcoming tour with Bruno Mars. She said that she has made the decision to take additional time to recover "mentally and physically" from giving birth.

Cardi wrote on Instagram: "I underestimated this whole mommy thing... I hope you guys understand .This have been such a hard decision. I want to thank Bruno Mars for understanding."

Mars in return also sent a message via social media: "Most important thing is you and your family's health. You are absolutely doing the right thing... We love you Cardi and will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honour."

Cardi B and husband Offset of the rap trio Migos recently had a daughter, Kulture, whose birth was announced on July 11.

The trek was due to kick off on September 7 at Denver, Colorado's Pepsi Center and hit arenas across North America. It is unclear as of yet who might replace Cardi in the opening slot.

(Source: IANS)