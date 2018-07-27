RadioandMusic
Armaan Malik records Bengali song with Pritam

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who has sung in major Indian languages, has recorded a new Bengali song with music composer Pritam and Jam8.

Armaan shared the news on his Twitter handle, along with a picture of his with Pritam.

Also, one of Armaan’s fans had tweeted that his voice always gives good vibes and chills, irrespective of being sung in any language. To this the Ghar Se Nikalte Hi singer commented, “For me language never mattered. A song is a song and I’m glad my fans respond to my language songs as much as my Hindi repertoire."

Also Read: Armaan records in Konkan; has Odia, Assamese, Theth Punjabi on wishlist

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old’s recent Bengali song, Tor Hata Chola, from the upcoming Bengali movie, Naqaab, released yesterday. Armaan has co-sung the song with Prashmita Paul.

Armaan Malik wants to cover all the regional Indian songs.

