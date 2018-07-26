RadioandMusic
News |  26 Jul 2018 16:46 |  By RnMTeam

Mika Singh and Anil Kapoor to set 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2' stage on fire

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who recently shot for the upcoming episode of Dil Hai Hindustani 2, set the stage on fire.

While Mika was present as a legendary judge, Kapoor had come to promote his upcoming film, Fanney Khan. Reports reveal that both, Anil and Mika, had a gala time, on the set. They were seen singing as well as enjoying with, both, contestants and judges, Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, and Pritam.

Commenting on the episode, Mika Singh reveals, “It was very entertaining to watch contestants, coming from across the world, perform on Bollywood tracks. According to me, Dil Hai Hindustani 2, as a platform, upholds the Indian pride, bringing in all Hindustani hearts together and I am very happy that I could perform with some of them. Also, I was very lucky to share the stage with Anil Kapoorji, an amazing actor and a true Bollywood legend.”

Mika’s performance with the top six contestants, from last week, also left everyone awestruck. The contestants were enthralled, since, it was their first performance with one of the legendary singers of the country, on a national podium.

B’town star, Anil Kapoor was no way behind, when it came to the entertainment quotient. He swayed the audience by singing some golden Bollywood tracks while flaunting his signature moves on the tunes. The enthusiasm level on the platform was, thus, worth a watch. 

To witness Mika and Anil’s fabulous jamming with the contestants, watch Dil Hai Hindustani 2, this weekend, at 8 pm, only on Star Plus.

Mika Singh Anil Kapoor Dil Hai Hindustani 2 Star Plus Bollywood Sunidhi Chauhan Badshah Pritam Fanney Khan music
