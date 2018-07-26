Kailash Kher thought offer from Vishal Dadlani was a prank

MUMBAI : When singer-composer Vishal Dadlani called singer-composer Kailash Kher for the song Allah ke bande that released in 2003, he thought it was a prank.



Kailash will soon make an appearance in the show Indian Idol 10, which is judged by Vishal, Anu Malik and Neha Kakkar.



During the shooting of the episode, Kailash got nostalgic on seeing Vishal. He recalled the time when he got his first song Allah ke bande, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, read a statement.



"I was in my own world when Vishal called me for the song. I thought someone was playing a prank on me. I still had doubts when I went to record the song in a small room and only one harmonium," Kailash said.



"But when the song came out after one and a half years, it got all real.”

(Source: IANS)