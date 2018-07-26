Demi Lovato's ex visits her in hospital

MUMBAI : Singer Demi Lovato's former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama paid a visit to her at a hospital.

Valderrama visited Lovato at Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday.



"He knew she was going through a tough time but he wasn't prepared for this. He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments.



"To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him," a source told people.com.



The former couple dated for six years before announcing their split on Instagram in June 2016 in a joint statement.

