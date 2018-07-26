RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Jul 2018 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

Demi Lovato's ex visits her in hospital

MUMBAI : Singer Demi Lovato's former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama paid a visit to her at a hospital.

Valderrama visited Lovato at Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday.

"He knew she was going through a tough time but he wasn't prepared for this. He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments.

"To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him," a source told people.com.

The former couple dated for six years before announcing their split on Instagram in June 2016 in a joint statement.

 (Source: IANS)

Tags
Demi Lovato Wilmer Valderrama Instagram
Related news
News | 26 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato's Canada show cancelled

MUMBAI :  Singer Demi Lovato's upcoming concert in Canada has been cancelled following her hospitalisation in Los Angeles.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2018

Gomez 'very upset' over Demi Lovato's overdose

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Selena Gomez was very "upset and emotional" when she heard that singer Demi Lovato has been hospitalised.

read more
News | 25 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato concert cancelled

MUMBAI : Sorry not sorry fame singer Demi Lovato's concert, scheduled for this week at Atlantic City Beach, has been cancelled following the singer's ill-health.

read more
News | 25 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato in hospital after drug overdose

MUMBAI :  Singer Demi Lovato was rushed to a hospital here after suffering a suspected drug overdose.TMZ initially cited law enforcement sources saying it appeared to be a ‘heroin overdose’. However, a source close to Lovato later denied it.

read more
News | 23 Jul 2018

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid spark dating rumour again

MUMBAI : Singer The Weeknd and model Bella Hadid, who had split in November 2016, sparked the dating rumours once again as they were seen spending time together in Tokyo.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 29: Bindaas makes surprise entry!

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Bindaas has made a surprise enread more

Press Releases
Khoobsurat 'Afwaah'- an awakening initiative by MY FM

MUMBAI: MY FM spread a rumour on-air, wherein they had announced that people can get fairer skinread more

News
Sony Music acquires music rights of the film 'Kizie Aur Manny'

MUMBAI: Music label, Sony Music has turned music distributor foread more

News
Radio Mirchi and CCC come together to promote entrepreneurship

MUMBAI: People with innovative and creative business ideas are many, but not all are able to exeread more

News
Radio Mirchi's new station in Akola gets soft launch

MUMBAI: ENIL’s Radio Mirchi has made a soft launched, yesterday, in Akola, Maharashtra.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali's funny banter in 'Ishare Tere' will give you flirting goals!

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s next single, Ishare Tere, with Dhvani Bhanushali, is out. Composed and written by Guru himself, the song shows the High Rated...read more

2
Kailash Kher thought offer from Vishal Dadlani was a prank

MUMBAI : When singer-composer Vishal Dadlani called singer-composer Kailash Kher for the song Allah ke bande that released in 2003, he thought it...read more

3
Indian Idol 10' contestant Soumya Chakravorty gets 'Classical Rockstar' title

MUMBAI: Among the top 14 contestants, who are gearing for their performance in the upcoming ‘Grand Premiere' episode of Indian Idol 10, Soumya...read more

4
Layer Music Project releases new single 'Antipodes' on Beatport

MUMBAI: Layer Music Project has unveiled its new single, Antipodes on the international music store, Beatport. The track has a story behind it.read more

5
T-Series and Aamir Khan Production announce release date of Gulshan Kumar's biopic

MUMBAI: T-Series and Aamir Khan Production have announced the release date of Indian music legend, Gulshan Kumar’s biopic. The much-talked-about film...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group