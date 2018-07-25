Suyyash Rai and Star Boy LOC's next will be a Punjabi song
MUMBAI: Star Boy LOC and Suyyash Rai, who recently released the Gaana exclusive track, Bob Marley, have another surprise for their fans.
The duo will be releasing a Punjabi song in the coming days. Star Boy LOC spilt beans about the song, “We would be collaborating on a song called Billo. It is a Punjabi track and not an upbeat one like Bob Marley.
“While Suyyash Rai will be singing the song, I am doing a rap for it. Now we are just prepping ourselves on how to go about the video of the song,” he further added.
The track Billo would be releasing in September.