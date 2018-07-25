RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jul 2018 09:00 |  By RnMTeam

Suyyash Rai and Star Boy LOC's next will be a Punjabi song

MUMBAI: Star Boy LOC and Suyyash Rai, who recently released the Gaana exclusive track, Bob Marley, have another surprise for their fans.

Read More: 'Bob Marley' demanded a Delhi accent which was a challenge: Star Boy LOC

The duo will be releasing a Punjabi song in the coming days. Star Boy LOC spilt beans about the song, “We would be collaborating on a song called Billo. It is a Punjabi track and not an upbeat one like Bob Marley.

“While Suyyash Rai will be singing the song, I am doing a rap for it. Now we are just prepping ourselves on how to go about the video of the song,” he further added.

The track Billo would be releasing in September.

Tags
Suyyash Rai Star Boy LOC Punjabi song Gaana Billo Romantic Bob Marley
Related news
News | 25 Jul 2018

B Praak, Jaani team up for romantic, sad song

MUMBAI : Composer-singer B Praak and lyricist Jaani have teamed up for a romantic and sad song titled Masstaani.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2018

2018 songs that crossed 100 million views in short span

MUMBAI: With many Indian songs breaking or making records on YouTube, the year 2018 has started on a high note.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2018

'Bob Marley' demanded a Delhi accent which was a challenge: Star Boy LOC

MUMBAI:  The latest Gaana exclusive track, Bob Marley, sung by Star Boy LOC along with Suyyash Rai, has got thumps up from the audience. Featuring Divya Agarwal and Benfasha Soonawalla, the song will surely set you on a party mode.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2018

Guru Randhawa reveals first look of Punjabi song 'Aaja Ni Aaja' featuring Gippy Garewal

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa recently revealed the first look of his upcoming Punjabi song, Aaja Ni Aaja, on social media. The song is a part of the upcoming Punjabi movie, Mar Gaye Oye Loko and will be releasing on 20 July 2018.

read more
News | 22 Jun 2018

Singer Author Duo releases their first original song 'Ishq Akela'

MUMBAI: Aanchal Shrivastava, Bollywood playback singer & Anamika Mishra, renowned author together have launched their first original song Ishq Akela under Aanchal’s franchise ‘Yatra With Aanchal’.  Aanchal Shrivastava who debuted with Love Games's title track a Vikram Bhatt movie have teamed

read more

RnM Biz

Financials
Music Broadcast Limited records 25 per cent PAT growth

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), has reported its financial results for the quarter ended read more

News
I&B Ministry's 2018 list of operational radio stations

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has updated the list of radio channels thatread more

Interviews
We are always looking for new artists and not a label, in particular: Shu Ping Liang, Mariott International (Asia Pacific)
,

MUMBAI: South Asia Pacific singing competition, Project: Aloft Star that kick-started lread more

News
Top 10 brands and advertisers on radio

MUMBAI: Radio advertisements play a big role in the advertising market.read more

Press Releases
MY FM is back with another season of 'Paiso Ka Ped'

MUMBAI: MY FM is back with another season of their IP property Paiso Ka Ped.read more

top# 5 articles

1
I'd love to sing for Janhvi Kapoor: Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI :  Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar doesn't see too many films any more. But she did catch glimpses of Anil Kapoor's homage to herself in...read more

2
Armaan Malik's favourite cake revealed!

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, revealed his favourite cake, of which, his fans weren’t aware.Armaan, who loves Ferrero...read more

3
Suyyash Rai and Star Boy LOC's next will be a Punjabi song

MUMBAI: Star Boy LOC and Suyyash Rai, who recently released the Gaana exclusive track, Bob Marley, have another surprise for their fans.Read More: '...read more

4
Visually impaired fan writes in braille requesting Rekha to meet RJ Anmol

MUMBAI: Radio Nasha’s RJ Anmol is a big Rekha fan as we all know he recently had released a recreated music video Khwab Ho Tum, a dedication to...read more

5
I hope people perceive 'Lag Ja Gale'as a tribute : Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: The iconic song Lag Ja Gale from the 1960’s has been loved by generations. Lata Mangeshkar created magic with her vocals to this amazing...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group