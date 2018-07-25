RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jul 2018 15:41 |  By RnMTeam

Shalmali won't quit Bollywood, will focus on indie music

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali Kholgade made an impressive debut in Bollywood with the romantic song Pareshaan in 2012. She went on to lend her voice for films starring Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez. She says she doesn't want to close the door on Bollywood, but will definitely focus more on independent music as it makes her "very happy".

"I will never close the door on Bollywood. It is the reason why I can do independent music today with the kind of freedom that I think I do it with," Shalmali told IANS in an email interview.

"There is no pressure of releasing one song every month because I know that parallelly I have Bollywood career that helps me to stabilise my life financially and otherwise."

Also, she doesn't believe in pursuing just one thing with "so much focus that you forget that there are other things that you can do as well".

"In that sense, I have always wanted to do a solo gig in a small club all by myself and hold an audience. I will definitely focus a lot more on independent music now because I think that it makes me very happy.

"But that doesn't mean that I will quit Bollywood to do that," said the Baby ko bass pasand hai hitmaker, who accompanied composer Pritam and singers like Harshdeep Kaur and Nakash Aziz on a North America tour earlier this year.

Indie music certainly makes her happy but going by the response to her English single "Spark a fire", which released last month and received only 2,817 views on YouTube, it seems like she has to go the extra mile.

She understands that the number of views that her song has got is nothing compared to the Bollywood tracks that easily get millions of views but the "sense of achievement" that she feels and the joy that it brings to her of having released the song, "cannot be weighed against views of the song".

"For me, this is beginning of something that I wish to follow. I like the uphill journey. You are right when you say that people do not find it easy to accept an English song by an Indian artiste and possibly the audience is much smaller than the audience for a Hindi song. But this is who I am and this what I like to do. I would like my audience to give me a chance with English music as well," she said.

When she started her career in Bollywood, she felt that she got recognition far too soon.

"There was no struggle as such. Pareshaan got me into the limelight almost immediately.

"And I love the fact that perhaps my career now (indie music career)... will be that uphill climb that I wish I had had for my Bollywood career. And I will get to live that life also where I will hit the wall and be frustrated about the things I wish had been accepted differently but didn't. I just love the fact that I can live that life parallely also."

"I will do this (make indie music) all my life even if I get 2,500 views on YouTube for my 100th song."

For Spark a fire, she joined forces with Riya Duggal, Simran Duggal, Pratiksha Kale and Neha Tawde.

"The wonderful part about working with these four girls is that the seriousness and the desire to learn and the need to grow was just as strong as me in them. We've been spending time helping each other work on our live singing because they accompany me in my live shows but I thought that for them to be well equipped for tomorrow as musicians, they could also learn other things that go beyond singing.

"I think songwriting helps one become independent which is when I asked them if they would be interested in spending some time learning the tools of songwriting. When they showed their eagerness towards that, I said 'Okay, let's sit and go through books that I have'."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shalmali Kholgade Deepika Padukone Anushka Sharma Jacqueline Fernandez Pareshaan Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai Harshdeep Kaur Nakash Aziz Spark A Fire Riya Duggal Simran Duggal Pratiksha Kale Neha Tawde
Related news
News | 24 Jul 2018

2018 songs that crossed 100 million views in short span

MUMBAI: With many Indian songs breaking or making records on YouTube, the year 2018 has started on a high note.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2018

'Bhopu Baj Raha Hai' from 'Sanju' is out now!

MUMBAI: The makers of Sanju have released Bhopu Baj Raha Hai, a special song that did not make it to the film. Sung by Nakash Aziz, the song is penned by Shekhar Astitwa and Rohan Gokhale while the music is scored by Rohan-Rohan.

read more
News | 14 Jul 2018

I wanted this song to create a sense of achievement for the girls: Shalmali Kholgade on 'Spark A Fire'

MUMBAI: We all know her as a versatile singer and Shalmali doesn't leave a chance to be proven otherwise. The singer along with her girl gang has come up with a new single called Spark A Fire.

read more
News | 12 Jul 2018

Thursday Throwback: Singers go down the memory lane

MUMBAI: Walking down the memory lane and going through pictures of your younger days is a favourite activity of all. Every picture comes with a wonderful memory, giving us a feeling of nostalgia. And, when it comes to throwbacks, our music industry stars are no way behind.

read more
News | 27 Jun 2018

'Heeriye' crosses 100 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: The foot-tapping party song, Heeriye from the Salman Khan starrer, Race 3, has crossed over 100 million views on YouTube. Featuring Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez in a party setup, the song is a rage among party goers. Watch the video here:

read more

RnM Biz

Financials
Music Broadcast Limited records 25 per cent PAT growth

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), has reported its financial results for the quarter ended read more

News
I&B Ministry's 2018 list of operational radio stations

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has updated the list of radio channels thatread more

Interviews
We are always looking for new artists and not a label, in particular: Shu Ping Liang, Mariott International (Asia Pacific)
,

MUMBAI: South Asia Pacific singing competition, Project: Aloft Star that kick-started lread more

News
Top 10 brands and advertisers on radio

MUMBAI: Radio advertisements play a big role in the advertising market.read more

Press Releases
MY FM is back with another season of 'Paiso Ka Ped'

MUMBAI: MY FM is back with another season of their IP property Paiso Ka Ped.read more

top# 5 articles

1
ENZY School of Music and Technology admissions are now open!

Mumbai: ENZY School of Music and Technology is the latest venture under the century-old Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Group. While the philosophy of...read more

2
'Journey of a song' workshop to teach process of song making!

MUMBAI: While the idea of being a musician or an artist might be fascinating, but doing it could be an uphill task. But, for those aspiring singers...read more

3
Rapper G-Eazy wants to be an actor

MUMBAI : Rapper G-Eazy has moved here specifically for the purpose of breaking into acting.The rapper has signed with talent agency UTA and has been...read more

4
Whatt! RJ Charu hugs RJ Meenakshi

MUMBAI: RJs from different radio stations working are always tagged as ‘competitors’. But, this myth was broken by Radio Mirchi and MY FM in...read more

5
Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali's funny banter in 'Ishare Tere' will give you flirting goals!

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s next single, Ishare Tere, with Dhvani Bhanushali, is out. Composed and written by Guru himself, the song shows the High Rated...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group