RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jul 2018 15:01 |  By RnMTeam

Online auction for music 'Memorabilia' to have sports and films

MUMBAI: Kala Ghoda based Premium online auction house, Astaguru’s upcoming ‘Memorabilia’ auction will be an amalgamation of music, sports, films and more. The event is slated to take place on  27 and 28 July 2018.

Speaking about the auction, Astaguru CEO Tushar Sethi said, "The upcoming Memorabilia auction is going to be the first standalone auction in this category. We have curated it by maintaining a balance of memorabilia of iconic personalities as well as moments from, both, India and abroad."

The highlights of Astaguru’s ‘Memorabilia’ auction include artifacts of leading personalities from various walks of life, including music, sports and megastar movies etc. 

Besides, the Music segment includes hit records such as Qurbani, Don, Muqaddar Ka Sikander, Saraswatichandra and Himalay Ki God Mein, personally signed by Anand Shah of the famous duo‘Kalyanji Anandji’. Further, the contemporary pop beat segment of India comprises of a signed Mic and Kanjeevaram silk saree by Usha Uthup.

When it comes to the western music slots, it comprises a Bob Marley signed LP record of his hit track, Kaya, an autographed Fender Squier electric guitar by all the five band members of The Rolling Stones. Other things, which are a part of this slot, consists of a signed violin by the Three Tenors, consisting of Spaniards Plácido Domingo and José Carreras and the Italian Luciano Pavarotti, personally signed Loving You LP record and a collage of four photographs by Elvis Presley, as well as Michael Jackson signed LP records of We Are The World and Thriller along with photographs of the eternal King of Pop etc.

The bidding on numerous lots will begin on the ‘No Reserve’ format, which states that there will not be a higher estimate contingency and the highest bid will take home the spoils.

Astaguru’s ‘Memorabilia’ auction is scheduled to take place online on 27 and 28 July on www.Astaguru.com and is definitely going to be a luxurious and indulgent sale.

Tags
Kala Ghoda Astaguru Qurbani Don Muqaddar Ka Sikander Saraswatichandra Himalay Ki God Mein Usha Uthup Elvis Persley Three Tenors Bob Marley The Rolling Stones Michael Jackson Kalyanji-Anandji Pavarotti Placido Domingo Italian Luciano
Related news
News | 25 Jul 2018

Suyyash Rai and Star Boy LOC's next will be a Punjabi song

MUMBAI: Star Boy LOC and Suyyash Rai, who recently released the Gaana exclusive track, Bob Marley, have another surprise for their fans.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2018

'Bob Marley' demanded a Delhi accent which was a challenge: Star Boy LOC

MUMBAI:  The latest Gaana exclusive track, Bob Marley, sung by Star Boy LOC along with Suyyash Rai, has got thumps up from the audience. Featuring Divya Agarwal and Benfasha Soonawalla, the song will surely set you on a party mode.

read more
News | 11 Jul 2018

MJ was 'chemically castrated' by his father, says doctor

MUMBAI : Pop legend Michael Jackson was "chemically castrated" by his father Joe, according to the late star's doctor Conrad Murray.Murray said Joe, who died from cancer last month, was "cruel" to his children.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2018

Joe Jackson laid to rest in same cemetery as son MJ

MUMBAI: Joe Jackson, patriarch of the musical Jackson family, was laid to rest in a private funeral at Forest Lawn in Glendale, California -- the same place as his late son, King of Pop Michael Jackson, was buried following his death in 2009.

read more
News | 28 Jun 2018

Joe Jackson, father of the Jackson 5, dies aged 89

MUMBAI: Joe Jackson, patriarch and manager of American musical dynasty that included the Jackson 5, its star lead singer Michael Jackson and soloist sister Janet Jackson, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 89.

read more

RnM Biz

Financials
Music Broadcast Limited records 25 per cent PAT growth

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), has reported its financial results for the quarter ended read more

News
I&B Ministry's 2018 list of operational radio stations

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has updated the list of radio channels thatread more

Interviews
We are always looking for new artists and not a label, in particular: Shu Ping Liang, Mariott International (Asia Pacific)
,

MUMBAI: South Asia Pacific singing competition, Project: Aloft Star that kick-started lread more

News
Top 10 brands and advertisers on radio

MUMBAI: Radio advertisements play a big role in the advertising market.read more

Press Releases
MY FM is back with another season of 'Paiso Ka Ped'

MUMBAI: MY FM is back with another season of their IP property Paiso Ka Ped.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shalmali won't quit Bollywood, will focus on indie music

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali Kholgade made an impressive debut in Bollywood with the romantic song Pareshaan in 2012. She went on to lend her voice for...read more

2
ENZY School of Music and Technology admissions are now open!

Mumbai: ENZY School of Music and Technology is the latest venture under the century-old Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Group. While the philosophy of...read more

3
'Journey of a song' workshop to teach process of song making!

MUMBAI: While the idea of being a musician or an artist might be fascinating, but doing it could be an uphill task. But, for those aspiring singers...read more

4
Rapper G-Eazy wants to be an actor

MUMBAI : Rapper G-Eazy has moved here specifically for the purpose of breaking into acting.The rapper has signed with talent agency UTA and has been...read more

5
Whatt! RJ Charu hugs RJ Meenakshi

MUMBAI: RJs from different radio stations working are always tagged as ‘competitors’. But, this myth was broken by Radio Mirchi and MY FM in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group