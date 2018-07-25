Online auction for music 'Memorabilia' to have sports and films

MUMBAI: Kala Ghoda based Premium online auction house, Astaguru’s upcoming ‘Memorabilia’ auction will be an amalgamation of music, sports, films and more. The event is slated to take place on 27 and 28 July 2018.

Speaking about the auction, Astaguru CEO Tushar Sethi said, "The upcoming Memorabilia auction is going to be the first standalone auction in this category. We have curated it by maintaining a balance of memorabilia of iconic personalities as well as moments from, both, India and abroad."

The highlights of Astaguru’s ‘Memorabilia’ auction include artifacts of leading personalities from various walks of life, including music, sports and megastar movies etc.

Besides, the Music segment includes hit records such as Qurbani, Don, Muqaddar Ka Sikander, Saraswatichandra and Himalay Ki God Mein, personally signed by Anand Shah of the famous duo‘Kalyanji Anandji’. Further, the contemporary pop beat segment of India comprises of a signed Mic and Kanjeevaram silk saree by Usha Uthup.

When it comes to the western music slots, it comprises a Bob Marley signed LP record of his hit track, Kaya, an autographed Fender Squier electric guitar by all the five band members of The Rolling Stones. Other things, which are a part of this slot, consists of a signed violin by the Three Tenors, consisting of Spaniards Plácido Domingo and José Carreras and the Italian Luciano Pavarotti, personally signed Loving You LP record and a collage of four photographs by Elvis Presley, as well as Michael Jackson signed LP records of We Are The World and Thriller along with photographs of the eternal King of Pop etc.

The bidding on numerous lots will begin on the ‘No Reserve’ format, which states that there will not be a higher estimate contingency and the highest bid will take home the spoils.

Astaguru’s ‘Memorabilia’ auction is scheduled to take place online on 27 and 28 July on www.Astaguru.com and is definitely going to be a luxurious and indulgent sale.