News |  25 Jul 2018 17:28 |  By RnMTeam

'Journey of a song' workshop to teach process of song making!

MUMBAI: While the idea of being a musician or an artist might be fascinating, but doing it could be an uphill task. But, for those aspiring singers, who lack proper guidance, ‘Journey of a Song’ is a workshop that will help you in achieving your musical dreams.

Vidhya Gopal, a trained musician herself, would be hosting this workshop this weekend. She said, “‘Journey of a Song’ explores a song – from an idea to the final melody. You might have a basic idea, but at this workshop, we will guide you on developing it with basic elements of music making."

Vidhya, an architect by profession, has been learning music from the age of five. She shares, “This idea came to me some time ago when I realized that despite having great talent in our country, everyone is just doing covers and nothing original is coming out. I was also a part of the ‘Cover song’ culture. That's when I thought about the reasons that led to the culture becoming like this."

This workshop will help the participants understand the finer nuances of music making. "In Ghazal gayaki, the lyrics are followed by melody, but in Bollywood music, it is the opposite. We would educate the participants with such basic but important details," shared Vidhya.

Vidya, who has learnt singing from Shubha Mudgal, has not only sung for YouTubers like AIB and The Enthu Cutlets, but also for shows on Amazon like Pushpavalli. Vidhya has also conceived two original music projects, namely, The Betel Leaf and Chaturangana - the crossroads of music, dance and architecture.

"At the end of the workshop, each participant will have his/her, own, song or at least a fair idea of going about it. It doesn’t get over with this, I will also be meeting these participants, after a week's time, to review or help them further."

The best part is that this workshop is open for everyone, from amateurs to students of music.

Date - 28 July

Venue - QTube Cafe, Bandra

Time - 4 - 7:30 pm

Cost: Rs. 1500 only

(Photo Credits: Meet Narang)

