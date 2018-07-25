RadioandMusic
News |  25 Jul 2018 16:38 |  By RnMTeam

'Indian Idol 10' has a good learning curve and would benefit aspiring singers: Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar, who started her journey as a contestant on Indian Idol, is judging the tenth season of the show, today, along with Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani.

Commenting on Indian Idol 10 and how it will help aspiring singers, in making a career in the music industry, Neha said, “A platform like Indian Idol definitely helps the participants. It has a good learning curve and would benefit aspiring singers. The exposure of one’s talent is, thus, on a humongous scale, here.”

Besides, this Indian Idol season saw Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani, going on a laughing riot. Neha shares her experience with co-judges, "They are wonderful and we share a great camaraderie. Both of them have been my judges in different reality shows, but it feels great being their co-judge now. Anuji has a brilliant sense of humor. His comic timing is too good. So it's difficult to control your laughter when one is around him."

Anu Malik and his Shayaris have been one of the biggest reasons for keeping people glued to the television screens. On being asked about the same, the Dilbar singer said, “Anuji has a brilliant sense of humor. His comic timing is too good. So it's difficult to control your laughter when one is around him.”

Besides, Indian Idol 10 season also witnessed Neha Kakkar going through an emotional roller coaster ride. “It has been an emotional ride for me with lots of laughs, tears, some wonderful contestants, and co-judges. I have been having a great time on the sets with Sony giving such wonderful surprises. I am also looking forward to more surprises in future episodes,” said an excited Kakkar.

Also, from the bunch of special moments, Neha Kakkar shared her most memorable moment on Indian Idol 10, “One of the most special moments was when I saw my Indian Idol clip as a contestant from 2006. It gave me a different kind of satisfaction and happiness.”

The Oh Humsafar fame singer also has a message for the current contestants of Indian Idol 10, “I wish everyone all the best. Work hard, stay focused and believe in yourself. You might become a judge, from a contestant, just like me, you never know!”

Apart from the message, she also opened out about her expectations from the contestants, “Well the contestants seem promising.  All the talents on the show are extremely unique in their own very way. Also, everyone has shown the eagerness and passion to make it big. Thus, I hope, the best person wins.”

Indian Idol 10’s ‘Grand Premiere’ will be aired this weekend.

