Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali's funny banter in 'Ishare Tere' will give you flirting goals!

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s next single, Ishare Tere, with Dhvani Bhanushali, is out. Composed and written by Guru himself, the song shows the High Rated Gabru singer flirting with Dhvani.

Speaking about the same, Guru said, “The song has a funny banter between the male and female characters, who are shown flirting with each other in the video. Our Punjabi songs had these kinds of lyrics, which I have tried to just revive. I hope the audience likes the song.”

“Ishare Tere is my first song, ever to be shot in a club. The structure and tonality of the song is very different from my other songs. The video is shot beautifully and I am very excited about the song,” Guru further added.

Watch the video here:

Dilbar fame singer, Dhvani, who has collaborated with Guru for the first time said, “Ishare Tere is a peppy club song and I am hoping everyone gives it the same amount of love, they have given to all Guru Randhawa songs.”

“After working with Tanishk Bagchi sir and Neha Kakkar in Dilbar, doing a song with Guru Randhawa is, indeed, a big step. Guru is an amazing person to work with and everything went quite smoothly. Also, getting an opportunity to work with such talented music artists, so early in my career, is indeed great,” Dhvani added.

T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar said, “Ishare Tere is a track that is lively and entertaining. I think the audience will like it.”

Kumar, who has always promoted talented artists, further added, “We, at T-Series, have tried to revive the era of music videos and singles. It’s time for independent music to be backed and promoted.”

While Guru Randhawa has released 18 videos with T-Series in just three years, newbie Dhvani has made a niche for herself by singing blockbuster songs like Dilbar.

Ishare Tere is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shameer Tandon for Music Boutique. Directed by Gifty, the song has already garnered over four lakh, seventy thousand views on YouTube.