RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jul 2018 20:43 |  By RnMTeam

Gold: Daler Mehndi gives power-pack performance

MUMBAI: The theme song, Gold, is a motivational song, sung by Daler Mehndi and has a message of patriotism, revolving around a historical story. Catering to the requirement of a voice that will elevate your energy, the makers could not have got anyone better than the Punjabi singer for this number.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, who has also given vocals with Daler Mehndi, the song is penned by Javed Akhtar.

Watch the song below:

The patriotic track depicts the film’s plot, showing the ups and downs, faced by Akshay Kumar, prior to reaching the Olympics for a gold medal.

Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Gold is slated to release on 15 August 2018

Tags
Daler Mehndi Akshay Kumar Javed Akhtar Sachin-Jigar Farhan Akhtar Ritesh Sidhwani Reema Kagti
Related news
News | 21 Jul 2018

Badshah is a great inspiration: Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz

MUMBAI: Badshah's stardom is an outcome of his hard work and patience. Like other music industry people, Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, who recently collaborated with Badshah for a single agrees to the statement.

read more
News | 20 Jul 2018

Sachin-Jigar rope in Vishwa Mohan Bhatt for 'Gold'

MUMBAI: Composers Sachin-Jigar have incorporated classical legends for the score of Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2018

AR Rahman and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to tour America in August-September 2018

MUMBAI: Indian musicians have transcended the international borders effortlessly and amassed an incredible fan base abroad. Two of the most sought-after music directors of India are set to tour North America both during August-September 2018.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2018

Sachin-Jigar created four options for 'Chad gayi hai'

MUMBAI : Popular composers Sachin-Jigar created four options for the newly released song Chad gayi hai from Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold  before they zeroed in on the final one.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2018

Gold's first song 'Naino Ne Baandhi' out now!

MUMBAI: Reema Kagti’s upcoming release Gold, releases the first song Naino Ne Baandhi. Featuring the fresh on-screen jodi Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy, the song is a love melody where the two share a great chemistry.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mirchi's new station in Akola gets soft launch

MUMBAI: ENIL’s Radio Mirchi has made a soft launched, yesterday, in Akola, Maharashtra.read more

Financials
Music Broadcast Limited records 25 per cent PAT growth

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), has reported its financial results for the quarter ended read more

News
I&B Ministry's 2018 list of operational radio stations

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has updated the list of radio channels thatread more

Interviews
We are always looking for new artists and not a label, in particular: Shu Ping Liang, Mariott International (Asia Pacific)
,

MUMBAI: South Asia Pacific singing competition, Project: Aloft Star that kick-started lread more

News
Top 10 brands and advertisers on radio

MUMBAI: Radio advertisements play a big role in the advertising market.read more

top# 5 articles

1
When Louis Tomlinson was mistaken for Olly Murs

MUMBAI : Singer and The X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson was left unimpressed when one auditionee mistook him for singer Olly Murs during the first...read more

2
Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali's funny banter in 'Ishare Tere' will give you flirting goals!

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s next single, Ishare Tere, with Dhvani Bhanushali, is out. Composed and written by Guru himself, the song shows the High Rated...read more

3
Online auction for music 'Memorabilia' to have sports and films

MUMBAI: Kala Ghoda based Premium online auction house, Astaguru’s upcoming ‘Memorabilia’ auction will be an amalgamation of music, sports, films and...read more

4
ENZY School of Music and Technology admissions are now open!

Mumbai: ENZY School of Music and Technology is the latest venture under the century-old Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Group. While the philosophy of...read more

5
Demi Lovato concert cancelled

MUMBAI : Sorry not sorry fame singer Demi Lovato's concert, scheduled for this week at Atlantic City Beach, has been cancelled following the singer'...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group