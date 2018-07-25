Gold: Daler Mehndi gives power-pack performance

MUMBAI: The theme song, Gold, is a motivational song, sung by Daler Mehndi and has a message of patriotism, revolving around a historical story. Catering to the requirement of a voice that will elevate your energy, the makers could not have got anyone better than the Punjabi singer for this number.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, who has also given vocals with Daler Mehndi, the song is penned by Javed Akhtar.

Watch the song below:

The patriotic track depicts the film’s plot, showing the ups and downs, faced by Akshay Kumar, prior to reaching the Olympics for a gold medal.

Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Gold is slated to release on 15 August 2018