News |  25 Jul 2018 15:31 |  By RnMTeam

ENZY School of Music and Technology admissions are now open!

Mumbai: ENZY School of Music and Technology is the latest venture under the century-old Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Group. While the philosophy of the institute is simple, i.e. dream, work and deliver, it also has a unique approach to teaching, with the faculty teaching as well as training students in a real-life recording studio environment.

Speaking about the venture, ENZY Studios Managing Director Nisshchal Zaveri says, “I am glad to bring this change in the industry. The concept was born after many of our students and professionals, who visited ENZY Studios, wanted to learn and experience more. We decided to provide them with an ideal learning platform.”

“The success of ENZY Studios gave us an opportunity to come up with this new venture called ENZY School of Music and Technology. For interested vocal and tabla students, courses and certificates by Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad, UP is available,” he adds.  

Courses are offered in Music Production and Sound Engineering, vocal training, guitar, keyboard and tabla classes. The courses are curated with the help of award-winning faculty members and industry professionals. The curriculum comprises of a fun, new and rich musical experience starting with the basics of learning for beginners, to intermediate as well as advanced courses with master classes in various subjects. This concept of training has been specially developed to help students to understand and internalize each subject through on hand experience.

Vocal and instrument classes have commenced. The first batch in Music Production and Sound Engineering has started on 20 July 2018 (twice a week). There is also an early bird discount for students in the Music Production and Sound Engineering program and a partial scholarship will be provided to one student from each batch. 

ENZY Studios is the first venture of TBZ Entertainment (Part of the century-old TribhovandasBhimjiZaveri Group). Founded by NisshchalZaveri, a music producer, composer and artist and ideally located in Goregaon (between Film City and Juhu). ENZY Studios is India’s foremost state of the art music studio equipped with the latest technology in Asia with an aim to provide the best to music producers, artists, composers and ad filmmakers with the best environment and technology to unleash their musical potential.

Meanwhile, the best way to experience ENZY School of Music and Technology, a guided tour session with the faculty is a must. Tours are available from Monday to Friday between 11 am and 4 pm.

For in-depth details on the courses available, fee structure and registration kindly visit http://enzyschool.com/ 

Log into - https://www.facebook.com/enzyschool/ 

