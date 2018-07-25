RadioandMusic
News |  25 Jul 2018 10:55 |  By RnMTeam

Demi Lovato in hospital after drug overdose

MUMBAI :  Singer Demi Lovato was rushed to a hospital here after suffering a suspected drug overdose.

TMZ initially cited law enforcement sources saying it appeared to be a ‘heroin overdose’. However, a source close to Lovato later denied it.

The 25-year-old was out Monday night celebrating a friend's birthday in West Hollywood. She also posted photos on Instagram of herself and others in the group, and seemed happy.

As per sources, Lovato was transported by ambulance from her home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon on Tuesday, and is currently being treated.

Paramedics found Demi unconscious when they arrived at her home. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Lovato was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses -- at her home.

Lovato's representative told TMZ, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy."

Her aunt Kerissa Dunn posted on social media that the singer is "awake and responsive".

Hollywood celebrities like Ellen DeGenres, Lily Allen, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West, Sam Smith and Bruno Mars have sent in love and get well soon wishes to Lovato via social media.

Lovato has fought substance abuse for years. At one point she lived in a sober living home after getting released from a treatment centre. She had been six years sober from alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin.

In June she released a song called Sober, where she revealed she had fallen off the wagon.

The singer had just performed on Sunday at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles with Iggy Azalea.

She was scheduled to go on the road this week for an upcoming show in Atlantic City.

(Source: IANS)

Demi Lovato
